The Masked Singer reveals identities of Fairy and Axolotl after Country Night nail-biter

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

Cowboy hat-clad host Nick Cannon kicked off Wednesday night's The Masked Singer with a hearty "Yee-haw!" alerting viewers it was time to saddle up for Country Night.

Panelists Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg joined in for a little boot scootin' to Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" before taking their seats to watch two new costumed contestants try to take down last week's champion.

This was not Fairy's first time at the rodeo and it showed. She returned from her Sesame Street Night win and knocked everyone's spurs off with a soulful performance of "Angel From Montgomery" by Bonnie Rait. She said she first sang the tune when she was 11 and had no idea what the lyrics meant, but it had stayed in her soul. And now it is in ours, too.

THE MASKED SINGER: Axolotl in the “Country Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, March 22 , THE MASKED SINGER: Fairy in the “Country Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, March 22 Axolotl and Fairy on 'The Masked Singer' | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX (2)

We then got to meet Fairy's new competitors, Axolotl and Macaw. First up was Axolotl, which Cannon had clearly been rehearsing how to say all night, while the panel was left asking "axle-whato?" Even the contestant admitted she had to Google what an axolotl was. (Do yourself a favor and Google it too if you are also unaware of the adorable amphibians.) After a solid karaoke-level performance of "Can't Fight the Moonlight" by season 4 winner LeAnn Rimes, her inner diva was fully unleashed as she ended with a dramatic mic drop.

Macaw entered last and brought the house down with his rendition of Tim McGraw's "Live Like You Were Dying." Country singer Deana Carter appeared to present a clue for his identity, a silver medal. "It wasn't until I left the nest that I struck gold," Macaw teased. This did not prove helpful to the panel, who threw out seemingly random guesses like Elijah Wood, Zayn Malik, or Doug Robb of Hoobastank.

When it came time to send the first contestant home, everyone let out a silent sigh of relief that they'd never have to try to pronounce Axolotl's name again. The panel threw out their last-minute guesses, mostly tied to a clue presented earlier by Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods, a helmet with "2.3 million" written on the side, of which Axolotl commented: "That's how many people watch me while I work, and that's just on a Monday." Thicke, Jeong, and McCarthy-Wahlberg all picked up on this referring to WWE Raw and guessed Nikki or Brie Bella, and Alexa Bliss, while Scherzinger opted for Olympian McKayla Maroney. Ultimately, McCarthy-Wahlberg's guess of Axolotl being WWE star Bliss was correct.

Alexa Bliss attends WWE's First-Ever Emmy "For Your Consideration" Event at Saban Media Center on June 6, 2018 in North Hollywood, California. Alexa Bliss | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

That meant Fairy and Macaw had to dosey doe into the Battle Royale round to outperform each other on "That Don't Impress Me Much" by Shania Twain. Unlike Brad Pitt, Macaw proved to be most impressive and was named this week's champion, meaning Fairy had to flutter off.

The panel was mostly stumped over Fairy's identity and stuck to a "nepo Fairy" clue from last week for their guesses. Thicke, who boasted about being a nepo baby himself, thought she was Lori Harvey, daughter of Steve Harvey; Scherzinger guessed Tracee Ellis Ross, daughter of Diana Ross; McCarthy-Wahlberg chose Corinne Foxx, daughter of Jamie Foxx; and Jeong had a typically terrible guess of Jennifer Aniston, who at least is the child of an actor. It turned out they were all dead wrong as Fairy unmasked to reveal 21 Jump Street and Hangin' With Mr. Cooper star Holly Robinson Peete. And, yes, she does also have a famous dad: Matt Robinson, who originated the role of Gordon on Sesame Street. A fitting connection as Fairy won last week's Sesame Street themed episode.

Holly Robinson Peete Holly Robinson Peete

Macaw will return later this season for the quarter finals, while next week a new group of totally radical singers will compete on '80s Night.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

