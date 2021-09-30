The celebrity under the Dalmatian mask was inspired by Lil Wayne's turn on the show.

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer.

Group B brought some real ruff competition to The Masked Singer stage Wednesday night.

For the first time this season, we were introduced to the new batch of singers, which included Queen of Hearts, Mallard, Cupcake, Dalmatian, and the season's first two-person costume, the Banana Split.

Queen of Hearts kicked things off on a high note with her rendition of Lady Gaga's "Born This Way." Mallard followed that up with "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" by Big & Rich, while Cupcake went with Martha Reeves & the Vandellas' "Heatwave" and Dalmatian sang "Beautiful" by Snoop Dogg feat. Pharrell Williams. Last up was Banana Split, which in a bit of a surprise, featured the banana half at the piano while the split part did all the (very good) singing. They picked "A Million Dreams" by Pink, which got panelist Ken Jeong emotional.

As always, someone had to go home. Last week's double-header premiere featured all kinds of shocks and twists, but tonight's episode was a pretty straightforward elimination. Ultimately, it was Dalmatian that wound up in the doghouse.

Once again, host Nick Cannon had some sort of butt-tapping sixth sense, because when Dalmatian hit Cannon's backside with his tail, the host supposedly had an epiphany about who was under the mask. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg said that she was happy Cannon wasn't a judge because he'd make a run for her Golden Ear trophies.

Based on her first impression guess this week, she might not be wrong. She picked Steve Harvey, a guess so bad it prompted fellow panelist Robin Thicke to walk away from the table, declaring, "That's it. I'm out." She ultimately settled on an even worse guess of Kevin Hart, which Cannon told her meant that finally Jeong didn't have the worst guess of the night. Thicke meanwhile stuck with his first impression guess of Nelly, which Nicole Scherzinger also went with after pivoting away from her hilarious first guess of "one of the Lils." Classic Nicole. Leaning into the athlete clues, Jeong's first impression was Reggie Bush, and he sticks with that.

Tyga at the 2018 MTV VMAs

No one inches further to that Golden Ear Trophy though, as everyone this week was wrong. Dalmatian was revealed to be rapper Tyga. When asked why he wanted to do The Masked Singer, the Grammy nominee said, "I saw Lil Wayne do it. It just inspired me, you know what I'm saying?" He told Thicke that he thought for sure he'd be the one to guess him correctly. "I got Lil Wayne wrong too, though," Thicke said, laughing. He then took a swipe at Jeong, saying, "We were so lucky to have you. It makes us all look a little cooler. You even made Ken look cooler, so thank you."

Be sure to stay tuned for episode 4 of The Masked Singer season 6 next Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

