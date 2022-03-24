The celeb under the Cyclops mask tells EW which of their Lost costars would be perfect for the show.

The Masked Singer Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer season 7's first double elimination was a big one, to say the least.

After a three-way showdown in which Thingamabob, Cyclops, and Firefly all sung different parts of James Brown's "I Got You (I Feel Good)," it was time to say goodbye to two contestants. It was a bad day to be in one of the large costumes, with two of the show's biggest costumes ever — Cyclops and Thingamabob — getting the boot. Firefly, therefore, is the first celebrity headed to this season's finals.

It was also a rough day for the panel, none of whom guessed either singer's identity. Team Cuddly's Thingamabob was unmasked to reveal offensive tackle for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles Jordan Mailata, who should definitely look into a career in the music industry if he ever leaves football behind. And Team Bad's Cyclops was revealed to be none other than Lost fan-favorite and Hawaii Five-O star Jorge Garcia.

THE MASKED SINGER

Here, Garcia opens up to EW about whether or not a polar bear was ever considered for his costume, which clues about himself stumped him, who he wants to see on the show next, and more.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What was your immediate reaction to being asked to be on The Masked Singer?

JORGE GARCIA: I was so excited. I love the show. And I actually had, at one point, told my people to be like, "Hey, just putting the feelers out, if they're ever interested, I'd be really interested in being a part of this show." Seasons went by, and I was like, "Alright, maybe they're not interested." And then the next season, I got the call, and I got really excited. And then, the closer it was getting to when it was going to start, I started getting more and more nervous.

What were you nervous about?

Well, it started as the singing aspect. Then once the costume started becoming a reality, and I had different fittings of the costume, it was in what we could call a skeletal form that they'd just continue to add material and accessories to it. It was then that I realized, oh, this is heavier than I could have anticipated. And this makes stuff like breath control — the things that you want in order to sing — difficult, and there's a lot more I've got to be thinking about and being aware of. When I'm in full Cyclops, there's a lot going on. I'm holding the hands, which is kind of like puppeteering. So there's a lot to consider to be able to deliver a song in this particular way. I have a lot of respect for everyone who's come through this show up till now for sure and going forward.

Image Jorge Garcia | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Did they at any point tell you this was going to be the biggest costume they'd ever made for the show?

No. I mean, when I walked in to the wardrobe fitting and just saw the head on the stand, I was like, "Whoa, that is massive." I didn't know I was going to break the record as far as size-wise on that show, but I knew they wanted a costume big enough to hide my physicality as much as possible to keep them guessing. It seems to have worked. I mean, they thought I might have been John Lithgow or Chris Pratt, which, you know, definitely covers a nice range of what I am not. [Laughs]

Did anyone at any point ever suggest that you should be a polar bear?

[Laughs] That would have been great. When I had my first meeting and they presented Cyclops to me, I was like, "Yeah, that looks great. Why not?" I mean, it was such a cool-looking sketch in the initial concept art, and so I was like, "That's great. I love monsters. Go for it." A polar bear would have been very fun. It would have been fun to see what the gimmick of the polar bear would be. Because it's never just a thing. It's always got like a little extra, like he has a special outfit on that would be some kind of like polar bear in a hula skirt or something. A polar bear would have been very on the nose.

You really did throw everyone off. The panelists and fans, too.

Those are my favorite reveals. My favorite reveals are when everyone's wrong, for sure, on the show. And just to kind of see someone be like, "Oh, I had no idea." I love that.

Were there any clues about yourself that threw you off?

A comic book was featured very early in a clue package. And the way the judges jumped on that, they gave it a lot of weight that I couldn't quite figure out when they built the clue package what exactly they were aiming for in that? But that definitely sent them down a path. I mean, the whole thing about the clue packages, I think, is they hope to misdirect them in all kinds of ways. And so it's knowing which are the clues to throw out which will just kind of lead you down the wrong path. Now, it also trained me as to how to watch clue packages myself as just a viewer of the show.

Yeah. Sometimes it's the numbers on the object that are more important than the object itself. So maybe there was something there.

The numbers are definitely there. Yeah. There was also a fiddle, which it's so inside baseball, but I attribute why I became an actor to Fiddler on the Roof and Raiders of the Lost Ark. Those are the two movies that really made a huge impression on me as a child. That is part of why I wanted to be an actor. I used to sing [Fiddler on the Roof's] "If I Were a Rich Man" around the house as a kid. But no one really knows that. That's not like, public knowledge. So [the panelists] would be like, "There was a fiddle! And so maybe he's a bluegrass artist" and stuff like that. They throw so many clues out there. [To find] the ones that will actually get you to an answer, you've got to be lucky and make sure you're latching on to the right ones.

And now that you've done the show, which of your former Lost costars should do it next?

I would love to see Terry O'Quinn [who played John Locke], put on one of these outfits. And he's got a pretty good voice, too. That would be a thrill, just seeing like a head come off and to see Quinn under there, that would be great.

Lost Jorge Garcia as Hurley, Dominic Monaghan as Charlie, and Terry O'Quinn as John Locke on 'Lost.' | Credit: MARIO PEREZ/ABC

What did you take away from this experience?

Huge respect for anybody who I see coming on the show in the future. It's funny — it's a weird experience doing the show. Because you still have the sensation of like, "Hey, gang, let's put on a show," but you don't know any of your fellow cast members. So it's this weird mystery of walking past people in disguise or in anonymity with the visor and the sweatshirt. And it's also great, because if people bring their family, their whole family is wearing them. So you don't know if you're looking at a contestant, or if you're looking at just someone who's there to hang out with them. So one time, there was a kid and stuff like that. And I was like, "Is there a kid on the show this year?!" And that kind of thing was kind of entertaining, though. So there's this notion that I don't know anybody, even though we're all putting on a show together for an audience. And that's kind of a weird thing, because so much of the joy of putting shows on is the camaraderie and the bonding that you have with your fellow castmates. Like Duff Goldman [who was revealed to be McTerrier in the season premiere]. I know Duff! I had no idea he was going to be on the show. And then he got revealed and I was like, "Aw, oh, man." If it was any other kind of show, we could have hung out.

What's coming up next for you that you're excited about? And since reunions are all the rage, might we see one for Lost?

I haven't heard anything about a Lost reunion, but that would be fun. I'm gonna be in Rob Zombie's The Munsters for Universal, which was a blast to shoot and I'm really looking forward to it. When he called me about that and said he was making The Munsters, I was like, "You had me at Munsters." You know? It's just like a dream come true kind of job.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: