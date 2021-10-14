Find out which three-time Grammy-winning singer was under the Cupcake mask.

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer.

The time has come for Cupcake to be unwrapped.

Tonight's episode of The Masked Singer took us back to Group B, and featured some performances that were so stunning it almost felt like a finale. Banana Split wowed with her rendition of "Cry Me a River" by Michael Bublé, and it's looking more and more like the "banana" half of the split is just there to be her musical accompaniment. Queen of Hearts, who says she's never sung entirely in French before, performed a gorgeous take on "La Vie en Rose" by Édith Piaf, and Cupcake and Mallard did lively takes on Bruno Mars' "Finesse" and Flo Rida's "My House," respectively.

The episode had one more big surprise in store though — another Wildcard contestant was brought on. This time it was what is being billed as "the longest costume in Masked history," the Caterpillar. The adorable brace face shocked the panel with Beyoncé's "If I Were a Boy," officially announcing himself as a serious competitor of the season.

As always, someone had to go home, and the mask that got the ax tonight was Cupcake. The panel has been on a serious losing streak the last few weeks with their guesses, but things looked slightly better tonight. Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg both put RuPaul as their first impression guess, with Thicke changing his mind to Leslie Jones and McCarthy-Wahlberg going with Grace Jones. Ken Jeong had originally put Angela Bassett but changed his guess to Tina Turner. It was Nicole Scherzinger who reigned supreme this week, though. She had initially put Roberta Flack, but tonight changed her guess to Ruth Pointer of the Pointer Sisters. Her gamble paid off, because when the Cupcake's mask came off, it was indeed the three-time Grammy winner behind the colorful confection.

Below, Pointer speaks to EW about her time on the show (ahead of the big reveal) and why she begged her manager to get her on it.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Are you excited for the big reveal tonight?

RUTH POINTER: Oh my god. I'm here at my sister's house in Beverly Hills, and we're gonna watch it together, since she was supposed to be [on the show] with me. I'm just excited about the reveal tonight and I'm so happy that I can be here with her to watch it. I'm really, really happy that it worked out the way it did.

What was your reaction when they asked you to do the show?

I was excited as hell, are you kidding me? Because I had been sort of hammering at my manager to get on the show. He had another client that had been on it, and I said, "I want to do that show! It looks like so much fun." And so when he called and said that they got me on the show, I was like, "Yes!!!"

As a big fan of the show going into it, what surprised you the most when you were actually doing it?

Well, I mean, the whole show I think in itself is a surprise, because you have to be completely masked from the time you leave your destination. They pick you up and you're completely masked, and they peek in the car when you arrive at the lot to make sure you're covered. And you are covered the entire time in between all of your activities such as interviews, rehearsals, all of that. No one sees no one.

And was the Cupcake the costume you had always envisioned?

My sister and I were thinking we'd be some kind of trees or something. We were just sort of throwing things out. And when we showed up at the costume place to be fitted in everything, and they told us they thought we should be cupcakes, we were like, "Yes." So that's how that happened. It wasn't much of a stretch for us. We loved the costumes when we saw the drawings.

Were you surprised that Nicole Scherzinger guessed you?

You know I wasn't that surprised, because I think it came from her knowledge of sort of recognizing that I was a professional, because she's a professional. And she comes from a girl group, and I come from one. I think she just kind of put those things together. And a lot of people have told me anyways that I have a pretty recognizable voice speaking and laughing, and sometimes singing in the low register that I have. So I think I wasn't that surprised when she guessed it.

What'd you think of some of those other guesses?

Oh my god, I was dying inside that Cupcake costume. RuPaul and Tina Knowles and Roberta Flack. I was like, "Okay!" [Laughs] Yeah, it's so much fun when they try to guess who you are. I was just like, "No, those people don't sound anything like me!"

Now that you've done it, what advice would you give to future contestants?

I'll just tell them to go for it. It's a lot of fun. The people accommodate you in every way that you could possibly need them for. They're really, really accommodating for all your needs, and patient, and just polite, and they make it to where it was really a pleasure for me to look forward to going every day that I had to go. It's a fun time. It's like Halloween on steroids.

What was the hardest part of doing the show?

I don't know if there's any hard part really. The stage is a little intimidating because it's so big and it was like black lacquer. When they shine those lights on the stage it's kind of an illusion of where you think you're walking. I mean there was nothing that I thought was difficult, you know what I mean? It was what you see pretty much, and everybody that's working there, all the crew and everybody, the people are so nice and it's wonderful. I mean, I would do it again in a heartbeat. There was just nothing negative that I could say or so challenging that I would say, "Oh, I would never do that again." It's a fun show and the people are wonderful.

So it's safe to say the experience lived up to your lofty expectations?

And more.

