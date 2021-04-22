The eliminated contestant tells EW he's got new music in the works. "I'm hoping to get an album out there really soon."

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Crab couldn't claw his way to the next round.

The soulful shellfish was eliminated on The Masked Singer in Wednesday's Super 8 double-elimination, and he was revealed to be none other than Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Bobby Brown. Here, Brown teases his new music, reveals what he thought of Nick Cannon's performance of his former boy band New Edition's song "Candy Girl," why he wanted to do the show, and more.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Why did you want to do The Masked Singer?

BOBBY BROWN: Oh, I'm a big fan of it. Me and my kids and my wife, we watch it religiously every week. I wanted to be a part of it because it was such a great show. The whole thing about the show is nobody knows who you are, and you get to wear these cool costumes and spend time amongst other entertainers that you might not know. It's about the secrecy of being a part of the show that drew my attention.

Does you being on the show mean we can expect another Bobby Brown album anytime soon?

That's what I've been doing for the last few years. I'm just trying to come up with the right music to put out. I've always been a stickler to choosing the right time to come out [with my music]. And I'm hoping to get an album out there really soon, and get back out there on tour.

Can you tell us anything more about it?

Yeah, it's an album that has a lot of dance tracks, some love songs, some really, really touching personal songs that I wrote. But I'm just looking forward to putting new music out there for people. Radio is kind of strange these days because they play mostly the same music all the time. So, I'm just looking forward to putting some new music out.

Tell us about the incident on stage, where you had to take off your mask.

Well, for the first time in my life, I realized that I was claustrophobic. I've never been restricted on stage before. I'm known for my performances, so just being restricted in the costume was something different for me. I enjoyed it, every minute of it, but just finding out that I was claustrophobic is probably the worst part about it.

A lot of contestants, including this season's Yeti and Bulldog (Nick Cannon), have sung some of your New Edition songs. What did you think about that?

Oh, I thought that was quite interesting to see that, and to really see that people still think of New Edition, and the material is as relevant to these days and times, where younger people are watching television. To hear the songs I thought was great. Great energy and lots of fun. Nick Cannon singing "Candy Girl" was something else.

As someone who has been in a boy band, what do you think of today's boy bands like One Direction or BTS?

I think the world of them. They're keeping it going! Boy bands are where I come from. So to see all of the new boy bands and to be able to show my kids old footage of their father in a boy band, and seeing how much they love them today and showing them what their father did in the past is a lot of fun. So I really respect the boy bands.

Why did you want to sing "Ain't No Sunshine," "Give It to Me Baby," and "In the Air Tonight?"

I loved the songs personally. They all mean something to me. And I knew the songs, I knew them word for word, so they were easy for me to do. But at the same time, they were something that was on the outside of what I usually do. I would perform them in concert probably next time I go out on stage, because it's so much fun to perform with the costume, and I can't wait to perform them without the costume.

Did you have a song picked out for the next week if you had not been eliminated?

There was a bunch of songs that were thought of, you know, Eric Clapton, lots of materials like that. But yeah, I had a handful of songs ready to go if I was to go move forward in the competition. But I'm glad that I got a chance to sing the three that I did get to sing and have fun with them.

Were you sad to go home when you did?

No, not sad, because it's so much fun and it's so entertaining for people that are at home. During these COVID times, it was just good to be able to get out of the house and do something that was fun that my kids could enjoy, that I can enjoy, and we can enjoy together. So it's been a hoot.

How did you feel about being a wildcard?

Being the wildcard was excellent because I wasn't a part of the original cast, but being able to come on and be a part of the competition — it's not really a competition — but to be a part of the experience of being on the show was excellent. Like I said, I enjoyed it thoroughly, and loved the fact that I said yes, and loved the fact that I did it.

Any advice for future contestants?

Pick a costume that you can breathe and move in, would be my advice to anybody who does the show.

