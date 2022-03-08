Watch the hilarious moment a contestant's head comes off on The Masked Singer: 'What do I do?'

The Masked Singer Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Heads are rolling on The Masked Singer season 7 premiere, literally.

For the first time ever on the disguised celebrity singing show, a contestant's mask has completely come off (accidentally, that is). In the exclusive clip below, McTerrier can be seen after his performance thanking panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke. The singer then appears to lose sight of the stage, and squeaks from his boots can be heard as he stumbles and his head comes right off, much to the shock of the audience and panel.

Jeong expresses his astonishment as McCarthy-Wahlberg can be heard telling a flabbergasted Scherzinger to turn around so she doesn't catch a glimpse of the celebrity. For his part, McTerrier recovers quickly and promptly turns away from the judges and audience and ducks to conceal his face as his giant head lies next to him. He can be heard yelling (still through his voice changer), "What do I do? What do I do?"

What does this mean for he Scottish canine? Will he be sent home? Was his identity completely compromised? Viewers will have to tune in to see what happens.

The premiere will also debut the show's all-new twist — each new costume will be categorized in one of three groups: The Good, The Bad or The Cuddly. (McTerrier is part of team Good, alongside Firefly, The Prince, Ringmaster, and Armadillo.) In addition to McTerrier, four other celebrities from these groups will also perform in the all-new season 7 premiere episode, which airs Wednesday from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — on EW's What to Watch podcast.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: