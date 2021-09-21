Bull gets up close and personal with the panel in an exclusive new clip.

Watch Bull wow the judges with 'Drops of Jupiter' in new Masked Singer sneak peek

Bull came to slay on this season of The Masked Singer.

In an exclusive preview of the show's season 6 premiere, below, Bull performs Train's "Drops of Jupiter" up on the panelist's seating area much to the delight of Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke. Needless to say, whoever this is definitely has some vocal and performing chops.

The season 6 premiere is set to be jam-packed. Not only is it a two-night premiere on Wednesday and Thursday, but two contestants will be sent packing in the first episode, and in Thursday night's episode, two new Wildcards will be introduced. This season will feature a total of 16 costumes.

According to Fox, the contestants hold a combined 85 Grammy nominations and 27 wins, three Academy Award nominations, 12 Emmy nominations, 12 Razzie Award nominations, two Super Bowl appearances and two Lifetime Achievement Awards.

"A lot of it is unexpected voices. We're kind of going back to what made the show fantastic," executive producer Craig Plestis tells EW of the new masked celebrities. "Not everyone is a professional singer, but there's a lot of hidden talents we've discovered around the world and in Hollywood, people who can sing and perform. There's so many people that just make you smile this season like we've never had before, so we're thrilled by that." If this first look is anything to go by, Bull definitely fits that bill.

Season 6 of The Masked Singer will kick off with a special two-night premiere on Fox on Sept. 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

