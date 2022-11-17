The celeb under the mask tells EW he thought "the show was so stupid" at first. "Like, why would anybody even want to be on this? And then you realize that it's actually a lot of fun."

The Masked Singer's Bride was 'pissed' over elimination: 'Never let the fans be in charge'

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Bride hast stomped off The Masked Singer stage for the last time.

After being crowned King on last week's episode, Wednesday's Comedy Roast Night saw the betrothed pink dinosaur get the boot. And though the panelists couldn't place him (even though they'd guessed him in past seasons), many fans knew all along that none other than professional wrestler and Fozzy singer Chris Jericho was behind the mask.

Here, Jericho opens up to EW about why he was "pissed" to leave the show, why he hopes he hasn't seen the last of Bride, and what other crazy opportunities he'd do next.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Tell me, what made you want to sing on The Masked Singer stage as a giant pink dinosaur in a wedding dress?

CHRIS JERICHO: Well, I mean, it's pretty much on the checklist of everybody's goals and thoughts, right? You know, small town boy goes on to become giant pink dinosaur in wedding dress on singing show, the story as old as time itself. It's funny, because I've been kind of part of the show's universe, because there's been a couple times when people have guessed me over the years, like I know Jenny [McCarthy-Wahlberg] guessed me maybe last season or two seasons ago. And I think one of the producers asked me to kind of roll with it a bit. So I would send out a few tweets. It was a show that was always on my radar. And at first, I thought the show was so stupid, like, why would anybody even want to be on this? And then you realize that it's actually a lot of fun. So I was kind of just waiting for my invitation. I figured if people are guessing that it's me, and because they're asking me to tweet about it, sooner or later they'll actually call me to get involved. And when they did, it just kind of worked out.

THE MASKED SINGER Bride performs on 'The Masked Singer' season 8 | Credit: Michael Becker / FOX

It's funny you mention them guessing you in the past — none of the panelists guessed you. But I saw people calling it immediately on Twitter in your first episode. Did that surprise you?

Not really, because being with Fozzy and having so many records out and people knowing what my voice sounds like on record, it was pretty easy, I think, for them to figure it out quite quickly. And plus the fact that, like I said, I was already kind of involved in the show's past, that once people heard the vocals on it, it wasn't really too hard to figure it out. Which is also reason why I incorporated the British accent to kind of throw an extra twist in there. But it's not a good British accent — it's sort of Spinal Tap, right? Very Johnny Depp Pirates of the Caribbean, Keith Richards knock off. But it's one of those things that yeah, like you said, the people watching the show, the Chris Jericho fans, kind of knew it right away. I was actually over in England last week, on tour with Fozzy, and the Twitter blows up, and the Instagram blows up, and everybody's guessing and people want to know, and are asking me, "Hey, are you on The Masked Singer?" and fans are asking me about it, and all that sort of thing. It was kind of the worst kept secret in the show, but it's still fun that no one really knows for sure. And of course, I didn't really say anything either way. So that kind of frustrates people even more.

With the format this season, you actually lasted longer than most. Were you sad to leave?

Honestly, I was pissed. I was not happy. And it was the studio audience votes that got it. And I was like, "This is why you never let the fans be in charge." [Laughs] Because I thought my performance was killer. And it was one of those things where there were other songs that had been rehearsed, and all that sort of thing. So it was something that I was kind of angry about, but that's just because I'm a professional and I don't like to lose. It was a lot of fun, to be honest with you. I thought we had a lot that we could do with the Bride costume and character. Because it's so hard to maneuver, and I was just really figuring it out, because it really is a full-on bodysuit, and it's very heavy. It's very hot inside, too. So we kind of had to figure out how to make that work. And then once I was able to make that work, I was like, "Wow, I could really do some more with this, maybe some choreography," and that sort of thing. You would have to be a bigger guy to be able to maneuver this because it was very, very restrictive, if you didn't have a lot of strength in your legs and in your upper body to be able to move it. So yeah, it was disappointing, but like I said, I really enjoyed being in that costume, which I didn't at first because it was so hot, it was almost like, I'm gonna pass out in this thing. I'm gonna be stuck in this costume. How are you gonna get me out? But you figure it out. It was a work in progress because the costumes are so well-made and sculpted and designed. But once a human being is inside of it, sometimes you have to make some different adjustments to that.

Yeah, you were actually jumping around in that costume, which I remember thinking at the time must have been really not as easy as you made it look.

In the arms, there's handles you can hold on to, and that enabled me to maneuver the whole thing. But it's funny, when I watched the clips back — and like I said, I haven't even been home to watch the show, I just watched it online — I didn't even realize that Sheila E. was on stage with me. There's no peripheral vision. I can't see anything. All you can see is the front. For me to turn my head, I had to turn the whole body around. So [watching it now] is like, oh, wow, that's interesting. Once again, to think I would be singing Smash Mouth with Sheila E. on drums in a giant pink dinosaur costume. Another check off the bucket list.

Chris Jericho visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on March 28, 2019 in New York City. Chris Jericho | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Which did you enjoy more: Comedy Roast Night or Hall of Fame Night?

Well, I mean, obviously Hall of Fame was more fun, because I won, and you don't know who else is appearing. When you find out that George Clinton was one of them, it's like, oh my gosh. And I was just at a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert a couple of days prior to that at SoFi stadium, and they were talking about how much George Clinton influenced them. Well, there you go. If nothing else, at least you beat George Clinton wearing a giant Gopher outfit in a pink dinosaur Bride outfit. So that was obviously much more fun. I really enjoyed the performance on the "White Wedding" Billy Idol song, but then like I said, I was kind of cut off at the knees. That really bugged me. So I wasn't as happy that night as I was the first time I actually got the victory.

Now that you've been a Bride on The Masked Singer, what other crazy opportunity would you like to do next?

It's pretty funny. I did Dancing With the Stars about 10 years ago and that was really hard. And then doing Masked Singer was so much easier in a lot of ways, for the reasons I said earlier, but it was just as fun. So, anytime I get a chance to do something like that, I have an open mind to it. Because once you do Dancing With the Stars, or you do Masked Singer, you're kind of in that universe. What's going to be next? I don't know, the celebrity magician? So I'm open to it as long as it's something that I know I would have fun with. And I think The Masked Singer was such a blast. And it is weird. You know, it's almost like, you read those stories about old school ventriloquists who became attached to the ventriloquist dummies even though they're not real people. That's kind of what it felt like with the Bride, because two appearances on the show is a very short representation of how much time actually spent in that costume. There's days and days of rehearsal prior to it. So I'd be open to do anything. And I really enjoyed my time with the Bride and hopefully I'll see the Bride again someday, and maybe I will. Nudge, nudge, wink, wink.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: