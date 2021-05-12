Who is Black Swan on The Masked Singer? All the clues it's this R&B and pop singer

At this point, Black Swan is the last female contestant left standing on season 5 of The Masked Singer, after Seashell (Tamera Mowry) and Phoenix (Caitlyn Jenner) both were eliminated. Her powerhouse vocals and strong track record will likely keep her in the running for a while longer, but we're confident about who the songbird is even without waiting for an unmasking.

Black Swan is definitely singer JoJo, of "Leave (Get Out)" and "Too Little Too Late" fame. Many fans are sure it's her just based on her sound, but EW is about to break down the clues — including hints you may have missed — to lock in our guess.

JoJo JoJo performs on stage during the 'Mad Love' tour in 2017 | Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Week 2 clue package

A bunch of small objects pop up in Black Swan's first clue package. They include a pocket watch with the number five on it, an engagement ring featuring an aquamarine diamond, and a red bishop chess piece.

The five signifies both the number of albums JoJo has released, and the fact that she once opened for Fifth Harmony. The diamond color is for the 2006 film Aquamarine, which the singer starred in as Hailey Rogers. JoJo's last name is Levesque, which comes from the Old French word for — can you guess? — bishop.

There is also a red X in the clue package, which likely refers to her appearance on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019. The "Reward Voucher," with only the initials highlighted on a wanted poster, leads to RV, the 2006 family comedy JoJo starred in opposite Robin Williams. The red card is a nod to her ex, soccer player Freddy Adu.

Black Swan also talks about getting "caught up by a Hollywood deal she couldn't resist," which came with a "steep price." JoJo was involved in a legal battle with her record label and couldn't put out her third album for years. Black Swan says it was thanks to her "faithful flock" that she was able to be "set free." On Twitter, JoJo expressed her gratitude to her supporters and said "it was my fans who kept me going. The #freejojo campaign meant everything to me."

Week 4

Black Swan's first clue package did a lot of heavy lifting in convincing viewers the edgy bird was JoJo. But episode four set up a storyline that played out in real life for the "Mad Love" singer." The contestant says she had conflict with someone she loved, who couldn't "keep up" the higher she soared. Thus, Black Swan "had to let them go. It was the hardest decision of my life." Luckily, they eventually reunited.

JoJo is close to her mom, though she's said they went through a rough patch when she served as her manager. The singer had to let her go, and they later reconciled.

There are other helpful items in the package, like the penny and nickel, as well as a globe. The combined six cents is likely a nod to JoJo being first offered a record deal at the age of six. She also has the world map tattooed on her wrist, which explains the globe.

Week 5

The most revealing part of Black Swan's Week 5 package is her declining a backpack with the state of Montana on it. It was reported that JoJo turned down the offer to star as the title character in Hannah Montana in order to focus on her music.

Secondary hints include "10, 10, 10," and a purple dinosaur. The numbers, which appear like ratings, could allude to JoJo having competed on the shows Destination Stardom and America's Most Talented Kid. The dinosaur might be a callback to JoJo Siwa, who was T-Rex in season 3, or JoJo's T-Rex tattoo.

THE MASKED SINGER Black Swan performing on 'The Masked Singer' | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Week 7

In her fourth package, Black Swan says she grew up with just her mom, who gave her the "gift of music." JoJo was raised with her mother, who performed in a church choir and musical theater, so she would've raised her daughter around music.

Week 10

The silhouette of New Hampshire is key in Black Swan's most recent clue package. Though she was born in Vermont, JoJo was raised in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. She still has a lot of New Hampshire pride and even got the state's motto "live free or die" tattooed on the back of her neck.

Other clues

Cluedle-Doo hinted that Black Swan has "covered a monster," and JoJo delivered her own rendition of T-Pain's (a.k.a. season 1's Monster) "Can't Believe It."

And last week, Black Swan's Mind Reader Clue was Mariah Carey, because she's a huge fan and once surpassed the legend's record. JoJo has called Carey her "idol" and in 2006, "Too Little Too Late" broke the legend's record for the biggest jump into the top three on the Billboard Hot 100.

So how did we do — did we nail it or completely miss the mark on our prediction? After all, panelists have guessed everyone from Demi Lovato to Mandy Moore for Black Swan. Chime in with your guess below.

