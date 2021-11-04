See the celebrities under the shared mask.

The Masked Singer spikes the Beach Ball, revealing this major reality series duo

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Beach Ball just got served.

It was a wild, turkey-filled night on The Masked Singer, which saw the introduction of this season's last Wildcard (and last contestant overall), only to vote them off seconds after they performed.

Before that happened, though, the episode featured all kinds of fun surprises. Queen of Hearts gave a chill-inducing rendition of Bishop Briggs' "River," and Banana Split wowed once again with a 1950s-style take on "Let 'Er Rip" by The Chicks. Mallard stuck to his favorite genre with another country classic, Brooks & Dunn's "Play Something Country." It was Caterpillar, though, who inadvertently almost brought the house down.

After bringing more boy band vibes with NSYNC's "It's Gonna Be Me," panelist Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg flipped out and came this close to being the first to use the Take It Off Buzzer, which would have unmasked and sent home the Caterpillar had her guess been right. The brace-faced contestant lived to be unmasked another day, though, as Jenny chickened out on using the buzzer at the very last second.

Another contestant was not so lucky, however. After an, uh, lively performance of Miley Cyrus' "Party in the USA," the Beach Ball was sent home. The first impression guesses, which the panelists had made just moments before, were all over the map.

Ken Jeong put Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and stuck with it, because why not? Jenny initially had Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Erika Jayne, but went with Jersey Shore's Snooki and JWoww. Robin Thicke stuck with his first impression of Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs, and frequent guest panelist Joel McHale went with Jenny's guess, although his first impression was Tori Spelling and Tiffany Pollard. It was Nicole Scherzinger who brought the laughs, though, by guessing "Kristen Wiig and the other girl from Barb and Star." (That would be Annie Mumolo.)

No one gained a point for the Golden Ear trophy, because the giant costume was removed to reveal Alana Thompson and her mom June Shannon, also known as Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo stars Honey Boo Boo and Mama June.

So, what was it like inside the Beach Ball? "It was definitely very hot. We had to move the mouth, make sure we didn't roll off the stage, it was a lot," Thompson shared. The costume had two faces, with one on the back of the ball and one in the front. Thompson said she was the face in the front. "You know I gotta be the star of the show," she said.

The Masked Singer returns next week at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

