Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

True to its title, Comedy Roast Night on The Masked Singer brought the laughs.

Each panelist, and especially host Nick Cannon, was roasted throughout the evening in the clue packages and by guest star comedian Jon Lovitz. It also started off with a slapstick bit by Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, which was followed up with a teeny tiny standup routine by Ken Jeong, who joked that Cannon wore pajamas to the show because he was tired from "being up all night, memorizing his kids' names."

Last week's winner, Bride, had the honor of kicking off the performances, opting to go with Billy Idol's "White Wedding." Two new competitors showed up — Avocado and Snowstorm — with the former singing "Hit the Road Jack" by Ray Charles and the latter tackling "Thank U, Next" by Ariana Grande.

When it was time for the first elimination, Bride was the unlucky contestant picked to leave. Guesses from the panelists were hilariously all over the place, with Jeong picking Matthew McConaughey, McCarthy-Wahlberg going with Vin Diesel, Robin Thicke taking Flea, and Nicole Scherzinger guessing Sammy Hagar. None of them were right: Bride was in fact pro wrestler and Fozzy singer Chris Jericho.

This took us to the Battle Royale, which was introduced by Drew Carey, also known as season 3's Llama, who really toasted Avocado by saying he didn't come up with a joke for him, because Carey thought he was for sure going home first.

Speaking of jokes, throughout each of the night's clue packages, at least one panelist was picked on. But with four judges and only three clue packages, naturally, someone was left out, and in this case it was Thicke. The show didn't forget about him though — this week's Battle Royale was hilariously dedicated to him, and Avocado and Snowstorm had to sing "You're So Vain" by Carly Simon alongside a montage of Thicke primping and preening.

In the end, Avocado didn't make the final cut, and once again, the judges utterly failed to guess his identity. Thicke guessed Tim Allen. Meanwhile, McCarthy-Wahlberg, Scherzinger, and Jeong latched on to the podcast clues and went with Marc Maron, Dax Shepard, and Joe Rogan, respectively. Instead, he was unmasked to reveal radio personality, comedian, and host of The Adam Carolla Show, Adam Carolla, and Snowflake now goes on to next week to have one more shot at making it into the semifinals.

EW caught up with Carolla to find out why he wanted to do the show even though he admittedly "can't sing," which past contestants he's talked to, and more.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Why did you want to be on The Masked Singer?

ADAM CAROLLA: They asked me! I thought, "Well, that sounds like a challenge, because I can't sing." So, you know, I did Dancing With the Stars because I couldn't dance. And I did The Masked Singer because I couldn't sing. And I thought, well, if you're frightened of something, or it seems a little bit out of your comfort zone, then you should just do it, because you'll probably have a growth experience. And also, just because I've watched the show — it's one thing to watch a show, and another thing to do a show. I'm just watching it, like anyone else is watching it. And I think if you're sitting at home and you're watching a show, you have to be thinking, "Man, what would it be like to be out there?" I mean, I think people naturally feel that way about a concert or a sporting event, like what would it feel like to be out on that field, or up on that stage? And not many people get to experience that, but I'm in a world where occasionally I do get to experience it. And then they asked me to do it. And I thought, "Well, now I'm gonna get to find out what I would feel like standing in front of all those people singing."

And what did it feel like?

It felt like a combination of excitement and fear and anticipation and worry, and it really captured all the feelings you have in an event where you really have no idea of what to expect or what the outcome is going to be, or even how your performance is going to be. It's also sort of a test: How will I perform? Will the situation and the grandness of the situation get the better of me? Or will I be able to overcome that and just perform? I didn't have much to compare it to because I've never sung on stage before. So it felt like exactly what it should have felt like, to me. With a combination of sort of adrenaline mixed with a laundry list of things that you had to do. Step here, end up there, remember these lyrics, sort of hold the microphone up, hit your mark, you know, that kind of stuff. So it was a fun challenge.

You're longtime friends with Dr. Drew Pinsky, who was on the show previously in season 2 as the Eagle. Did he ever talk to you about the show?

Yeah, he talked about how crazy it was and how hot it was in the outfit and the song selection and that kind of stuff. I don't remember really drilling down into the particulars with him, but I just thought after this airs, him and I will have a drink and have a laugh and get into the nuts and the bolts of it.

It was Comedy Roast Night, of course, and you got the opportunity to really roast Jon Lovitz back after he took a shot at you. Was that scripted?

I don't think it was scripted. I can't recall. I say a lot of things extemporaneously, and then I have other moments where I'm writing jokes. And sometimes I get them like commingled, and I'll probably say a combination of both, but I would have to watch it to try to figure that out. But I guess if you can't tell as a viewer then I've probably done my job. With all comedy, even back in the day when you'd watch Hollywood Squares, you know, you'd go, "Did he have that joke ready? Or is that just off the cuff?" And again, if you don't know, then that's probably the best way to deliver it.

Speaking of famous friends doing The Masked Singer, who do you want to see do it next? Do you think Jimmy Kimmel would do it?

I'm way too self-centered to think about who else beyond me could do this show. I could put a word in for Kimmel to the producers. Although to be fair, he's probably going, "Hmmm… host the Oscars or do The Masked Singer? I'll have to talk to my agent about that…"

In addition to The Masked Singer, I know you have your podcast and you've got a book out. What can you tell me about that?

It's called Everything Reminds Me of Something: Advice, Answers, but No Apologies. It's my sixth book. And it's comedy mixed with insights mixed with advice. So if anyone's read any of my previous books, it's more of the same, more comedy, more takes, more insights with some advice sprinkled in along the way. If people like to laugh and they like to think, then they can get it, but I always just tell people, "Go to Amazon, read the reviews on any books I've written, and if you think they're good, then go get one."

What's next for you?

I'm planning on doing a show called The Masked Dancer where I put on the Avocado, and we see how I can move. [Laughs] You know, I do documentaries. I write books. I do podcasts every day. I do stand up. You know, for me, it's just a couple of TV shows, projects. It's the usual Hollywood shuffle. So there's more podcasting and more comedy, more books, and hopefully more money.

