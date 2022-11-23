Fans are in for a special Thanksgiving Day treat.

The Masked Singer to air double helpings of new episodes for Thanksgiving week: Here's how to watch

The Masked Singer is going back for seconds this Thanksgiving week.

That's right: This week will feature not one, but two, all-new episodes of the celebrity singing competition show.

First up, last week's winner Snowstorm will face two new challengers — Sir Bugaboo and Scarecrow — in the aptly spooky-themed "Fright Night" episode. As always, only one singer will proceed in the competition, with the winner of this episode moves on to the semifinals. It should be a wild night: A new promo for the episode teases that something that's never happened before in Masked Singer history goes down during the hour.

"Fright Night" airs Wednesday in the show's normal timeslot of 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Then, in an unusual move for the show, which has aired on Wednesdays for the bulk of its eight seasons, the next episode, dubbed "Battle of the Semi-Finals," airs on Thursday, also at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Fittingly, the episode is Thanksgiving-themed, and features the contestants and panelists sharing what they're thankful for this year.

The final semi-finalist has not been determined just yet, but after they are revealed on Wednesday night, that person will move on to compete against Harp and the Lambs, who previously secured their spots earlier in the season. Although we won't know their identities for at least another week, popular guesses for Harp include Jordin Sparks, Fantasia, and Amber Riley. Meanwhile, the judges have guessed the Chicks and the Corrs for the Lambs trio.

The Masked Singer Harp performs on 'The Masked Singer' season 8 | Credit: Michael Becker / FOX

Fox has teased that the season 8 contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy wins, 8 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 42 books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Season 8 will draw to a close with a two-hour finale on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

