Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger also share their favorite moments on the show to celebrate its milestone.

Tag Team back again! Watch the '90s rappers reunite on special 100th episode of The Masked Singer

One hundred never looked so kooky.

After 8 seasons and countless costumes, Fox's zany celebrity singing show The Masked Singer is celebrating a major milestone with its latest addition — its 100th episode. To commemorate the occasion, EW is debuting an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, below, which kicks off with a special performance of '90s smash hit "Whoomp! (There It Is)" by Tag Team.

In keeping with the themed nights this season, Tag Team's appearance is the opener to the show's "'90s Night." If previous episodes are any indication, more surprise guests and '90s-inspired moments can be expected throughout as the Lambs take on two new masked competitors.

In honor of its big 100th, though, EW also asked each of the panelists to share their favorite memories from their time on the show.

All four judges mentioned season 1's Monster (who was revealed to be T-Pain) as a highlight, with Robin Thicke saying, "My favorite moment would have to be the unmasking of T-Pain at the end of season 1 when he was crowned champion. We had heard the Monster sing all season and nobody guessed T-Pain. He fooled us all and he brought season 1 street credibility and legitimacy! And that's when I knew the show would be a success."

The Masked Singer 100th Episode celebration Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Nick Cannon, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong celebrate 100 episodes of 'The Masked Singer' | Credit: FOX

Ken Jeong agreed, adding that the rapper's win was more impressive because he had previously been known for auto-tuning his voice in his songs. "I remember being moved to tears, and I looked to my left and saw Nicole [Scherzinger] crying as well. This started it all. It really defined what the show is all about," Jeong said, though he admits that LeAnn Rimes singing "When the Party's Over" as Sun in season 4 is his personal favorite performance. He also cites Scherzinger and Thicke's impromptu behind-the-scenes singing — "It's like a personal concert everyday at work!" — as a highlight.

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, naturally, cited her penchant for good guesses. "I have won so many Golden Ear trophies throughout the seasons. How could I not bring that up?!" she says. But, at the end of the day, being the resident Golden Ear champ pales in comparison to having her husband on the show all season without her knowing. "My No. 1 favorite moment on The Masked Singer was of course when my husband, Donnie Wahlberg, surprised me as the most incredible Rooster [Cluedle-Doo from season 5]. I can't believe it to this today; I was never so shocked in my life!" she says.

Scherzinger, meanwhile, had a more sentimental pick. "Some of my favorite memories over the past 100 episodes of The Masked Singer include all of the great guest panelists we've had over the years," she says, citing friends like Jamie Foxx, will.I.am, and Andrew Lloyd Webber as examples.

"And of course, what an honor it was having Leslie Jordan and his beautiful bright light on the show," she said of the late actor and frequent TMS guest, who died Oct. 24 at the age of 67. "We will love and miss you forever, Leslie," Scherzinger added.

Check out more special moments from the upcoming episode in the photos below. (The show is currently scheduled to air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, but in the event that the World Series goes to seven games, this episode will instead air on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.)

The Masked Singer 100th Episode celebration 'The Masked Singer' 100th Episode celebration | Credit: FOX

The Masked Singer 100th Episode celebration 'The Masked Singer' 100th Episode celebration | Credit: FOX

The Masked Singer 100th Episode celebration 'The Masked Singer' 100th Episode celebration | Credit: FOX

Related content: