Robinson will make his debut as host of the new Fox competition series on Dec. 27, and he has no idea who will battle it out on the dance floor for the top prize. But there are a couple former coworkers he thinks he'd be able to recognize, starting with a certain Dancing With the Stars alum.

"Maybe Kate?" Robinson guessed when asked by EW which The Office star he'd recognize by their dancing skills alone during Fox's Winter Presentation. "I think I would recognize Meredith (Flannery) or Stanley (Leslie David Baker). But I'm not really sure."

Image zoom Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Although executive producers Craig Plestis and James Breen wouldn't tease who would be competing, they shared insight into the type of celebrity contestant they were looking for.

"There's no set rules that we have, so anyone can be under the mask," Plestis explained. "We like to bring on fresh new faces, but anything can happen within the Mask universe."

Added panelist Paula Abdul, "There are even some known singers that wouldn't be on Masked Singer because their voice is identifiable but they can appear on Masked Dancer."

It won't be easy for anyone trying to confirm who competitors are due to security they have in place, which Plestis says "is the most important part of the show."

"There's two shows we tape. There's the actual show we tape and then there's this whole other infrastructure of security and personnel that makes sure there' are no cameras on set and security guards all over," Plestis said. "When people come to the show, they switch up cars two times and they have to wear full bodysuits. Secrecy is paramount because we want to keep America guessing. Although it takes extra work and money, it's worth it. And we've been lucky so far."

