Marin Hinkle (Rose Weissman)

"Well, I think of two (amongst literally every scene I was so fortunate to be in...), one is at the Catskills," says Hinkle. "It was the night Midge and Abe and Rose lay on a red picnic blanket watching fireworks in the middle of a gentle summer night at about dusk. I wanted the night to go on forever. I truly did. And Tony and Rachel and I couldn't stop laughing. We really were giddy and so connected and joyful that night. It's always that way, but that night there was a bit of magic in the air. Time traveling in the Catskills. I could do that every summer from now on. Why don't we all get that? A two-week break to essentially go to summer camp for the rest of our lifetimes."

"The second rich and emotional memory I have comes out of Paris," she continues. "Now, that city for me, Marin, and for Rose, was deeply inspiring. Everything we did there made me literally shake as I felt so in love with being there. SO impassioned. Walks in parks. Studying at the Rodin museum and taking art classes. Watching little puppet shows. Eating. Rose's little apartment. It's hard to choose a favorite. But, if I were hard pressed, I loved the night dancing on the Seine with Tony. (It was my birthday that night and I thought that I could never imagine a better birthday present.) And most important to me was the scene that kind of most broke my heart — for Rose. It was when she showed Abe the apartment she longed to buy. She was happier in that moment than in any other place or moment we had seen before in the show. What happened between Rose and Abe in Paris gave her a sort of rediscovery of herself — her youth. And the relationship experiences a resurgence of energy and tenderness and passion. But when Abe says gently that they have to go home. That there really is no place for him there. It's rare to find writing like that. Doesn't happen often in one's lifetime."