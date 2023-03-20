Midge will stop at nothing to see her name in lights in the first look at the acclaimed Prime Video series' fifth and final season.

Midge is ready to be a 'goddamn star' in first trailer for Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5

It's showtime!

Amazon Prime Video released the first trailer for the upcoming fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Titular aspiring comic Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is closer than ever to the success she's long dreamed of — "only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away," per the synopsis.

It appears the housewife turned comic is ready to put herself back out there after her unceremonious firing by Shy Baldwin (LeRoy McClain) as opening act. The toll of such led to what Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) categorized as self-career sabotage in season 4, with a stubborn Midge turning down a high-profile gig as an opener for Tony Bennett.

Well, Midge is tired of taking "two steps forward and three steps back," as is manager Susie (Alex Borstein), per the trailer. "This is it. This is the break," Susie says. "They look at you for what they are: a goddamn star. You in?" She's in, though Maisel patriarch Abe (Tony Shalhoub) has some words about success.

"Not one person who's ever accomplished anything of worth in their life has ever been happy!" he shouts in the trailer.

Guest stars Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop will also return for the final season, set to premiere April 14 on Prime Video. The series from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino is the recipient of 20 Emmys, three Golden Globes, and four Screen Actors Guilds, among other accolades. It also stars Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Caroline Aaron, Kevin Pollak, and Stephanie Hsu.

In addition to the trailer, Amazon also released new first look images at season 5, below.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel lands on Prime Video April 14. Watch the trailer above.

