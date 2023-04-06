You can take The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel out of New York, but you can't take the New York out of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Though the fifth season of the Prime Video show remains squarely rooted in the Big Apple for its final bow, it also continues to illustrate that idiom with its lineup of guest stars, which EW can exclusively announce here.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 15: Hank Azaria attends Apple TV+'s "Hello Tomorrow" New York premiere at the Whitby Hotel on February 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 15: Sutton Foster attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2023 Runway Show on February 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Darren Criss arrives to the OMEGA Cocktail Reception and Dinner Celebrating The Academy Awards on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Getty Images) Hank Azaria, Sutton Foster, and Darren Criss | Credit: Joy Malone/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Allison Dinner/Getty

The crop of impressive guest stars draws heavily from the Broadway stage, including Hank Azaria (Spamalot), Sutton Foster (The Music Man, Anything Goes, Thoroughly Modern Millie), and Darren Criss (Glee, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Buffalo). Rounding out that trio is Danny Strong (creator of Dopesick) and Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), as well as David Paymer returning to the role of Harry Drake.

For anyone well-versed in the world of Maisel or the Amy Sherman-Palladino-verse, these names will come as no surprise. The show has often been a love letter to Broadway, featuring needle drops from a myriad of classic productions and performers.

Foster has an enduring connection to the writer. She recorded "I Enjoy Being a Girl" for season 3 of Mrs. Maisel and also starred in Sherman-Palladino's Bunheads. Both Strong and Gunn appeared on Gilmore Girls.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Danny Strong attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Sean Gunn arrives at the Screamfest LA "Give Me An A" Black Carpet at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on October 17, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images) Danny Strong and Sean Gunn | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Araya Doheny/Getty

While we can't share any details on what these guest stars will be up to, we can promise they'll come with the usual Maisel wit and panache.

"They continue their journey upward," Alex Borstein told EW of Susie and Midge's final act. "But like any good graph, you must come down before you go up again. It's like the economy. It's a marathon, and we stumble and we fall. Sometimes we defecate on the run... but the point is, we make it to the end of the race."

The final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres Friday, April 14, on Prime Video. A new episode will drop weekly through May 26.

