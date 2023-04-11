Probably because you don't get much realer than Brosnahan and Borstein, who, stripped of their panoply of wigs and costume changes, cavort in feather-trimmed robes as they say goodbye once more. With the cover shoot concluding, they ham it up for a Polaroid camera, nearly crying as they're laughing so hard, then actually tearing up, remembering that this is all coming to end. The trappings of Midge and Susie (and the other classic duos) hang on a garment rack in the dressing room, lifeless without the vibrant energy these two women imbued them with. The actresses have other engagements to run to, but before they go, they squeeze in one last "Smidge" selfie — a signature photo they've taken countless times.