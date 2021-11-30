The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Looks like Midge and Susie have some work to do.

Prime Video has released the first teaser for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4, which sees Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) trying to figure out their next move now that they're no longer part of Shy Baldwin's (Leroy McClain) tour. Midge's idea? No more opening act gigs, she only wants to do gigs where she can say whatever she wants. As she tells Susie, "Make me a headliner." And if that's not how the business works, well, "Then let's change the business." In other words: Susie is going to have her work cut out for her this season.

As for Midge, the season description says, "her commitment to her craft — and the places it takes her — creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her."

Prime Video also revealed that season 4, which we know features guest appearances from Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, Jason Alexander, and more, will premiere Friday, Feb. 18. It's worth noting that this season will have a slightly different rollout than normal: Two new episodes will drop every Friday for four weeks.

Watch the new teaser above.

