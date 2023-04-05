Take a look back at every season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (and five years of Midge ensembles)

It's time to say thank you, and good night to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The Prime Video series will premiere its fifth and final season on April 14, drawing the Amy Sherman-Palladino hit to a close. In advance of that, EW has an exclusive first look at a walk down memory lane with the colorful cast of characters. The video above will be featured at the show's PaleyFest panel on Tuesday night.

Opening on a panoply of audio quotes from the show's most indelible characters, the video then runs us through all five seasons of the series, pulling out some of its most memorable moments, from Midge's stand-up debut at the Gaslight in season 1 to the Catskills in season 2 through to her time touring with Shy Baldwin (LeRoy McClain) in season 3 and her new gig at a strip club in season 4. It closes with new footage from season 5.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) ponders her future on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' | Credit: Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

Season 5 will continue to follow Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) as she gets closer to her dreams of making it as a stand-up than ever before. Following some impressive career self-sabotage in season 4, Midge is determined to find (and seize) the break that will allow her to realize her dreams and bring about the success that she's long been chasing alongside her faithful manager, Susie (Alex Borstein).

"They continue their journey upward," teases Borstein of Susie and Midge's final act. "But like any good graph, you must come down before you go up again. It's like the economy. It's a marathon, and we stumble and we fall. Sometimes we defecate on the run...but the point is, we make it to the end of the race."

Guest stars Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop will also return for the final season, set to premiere April 14 on Prime Video. The series, from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, has been the recipient of 20 Emmys, three Golden Globes, and four Screen Actors Guild awards, among other accolades. It also stars Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Caroline Aaron, Kevin Pollak, and Stephanie Hsu.

