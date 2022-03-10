The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor LeRoy McClain on Shy Baldwin's sham marriage: 'He's trapped'

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Shy Baldwin (LeRoy McClain) is back...and he's more miserable than ever.

On last Friday's fifth episode of season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the crooner returned — to get married to Monica (Chinara Hill) in a sham marriage, unfortunately not all that uncommon for famous LGBTQ people in the early 1960s.

When Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) decides to attend Shy's wedding out of spite, she is horrified to discover what a broken man he's become, losing his band, his manager Reggie (Sterling K. Brown), and agreeing to this joke of a marriage. But she doesn't spare him from confronting him about being fired on a tarmac — while still apologizing and admitting she "f--ked up" with her set at the Apollo.

Shy tries to repair things, asking her to get a drink while she's in town, but she rejects his offer, declaring that they are not friends. But when his new team offers her hush money to keep his sexuality a secret, she refuses, insisting that she doesn't need to be paid off to keep a secret.

We called up LeRoy McClain, the actor behind Shy, to get the details on that heartbreaking bathroom confrontation and its echo of their first meeting, what he makes of Shy's marriage, and just how alone the crooner is at this point in his life.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Credit: Philippe Antonello/Amazon Prime

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: When did you find out Shy would be returning this season, and what did you think when you found out it was for his wedding?

LEROY MCCLAIN: I'd gotten a call to stick a pin in me maybe a month before lockdown in March 2020. Just to hold space, Maisel wants to use you. We don't know when, and we don't know how many episodes, et cetera. I didn't know in what capacity, what the storyline was at all. Then, of course, COVID hit, and so I just had this lingering knowledge throughout, that at some point when filming resumed again, I would get to play Shy again. That's one of the glorious and scary things about Maisel, is that you don't quite know where the train is going. When you get the script, a lot of times it's when you find out. It was a complete shock to me.

He's doing something that was sadly common for stars in the era, which is getting married to protect the truth about his sexuality. How do you think he made peace with that? Or do you think he's made peace with it?

I don't think he's made peace with it. His business acumen leads him in that direction. He has to do whatever he can salvage his career. It makes sense to him on that level, but on the emotional level, I don't think it sits well with him at all. That's where you find him, right? When you see him again at his wedding, he's got the smile going, but what's behind it is utter turmoil. It's the perfect recipe for a reckoning when he's confronted with Midge during this critical moment. But I don't see how he could be at peace with the decision that he's had to make.

He's also been pretty isolated by his team. Reggie and his band are gone. How alone do you feel like he is in this moment?

Oh, incredibly. For the longest time, Reggie was his anchor. Reggie was what kept him tethered to reality, which is why in season 3 in Miami, when he has to leave and Shy's on his own, you see what happens when he succumbs to his own devices. Luckily Midge, who he's had a growing relationship with up to that point, is able to step in and be the caregiver for him at that moment when he is on the boat and he is beaten up. So, to not have Reggie, to not have his band, as much as he has a love-hate relationship with them, they're the people that get him. Shy, he's a tricky character. He's a bit of an enigma. He lets very, very few people in and Reggie's definitely one of them. Midge is definitely one of them. Without Reggie, you see him without an anchor. He's very much alone.

Why do you think he wasn't able to stand up and say, "Let's keep the band." Or, "Fine cut everybody else but Reggie has to stay"?

I imagine that Reggie, being the shrewd businessman that he is, I could imagine him realizing that is what's best for his best friend. There's a deep love and a deep connection between these two. And so I can imagine Reggie being the one to tell Shy, "Look, we got to do this. We've invested all this time, all of this commitment, and you got to see it through. And if the best thing for that, for you to achieve your dreams and your goals and staying on top, is for me to step aside, then by all means I'll do that." Shy has a lot of great qualities. However, there is a level of indecision there. There is a level of care that is needed. He needs someone there to guide him in that path. These new managers, this new team that comes along, he's basically just going along with the flow, doing whatever has to be done, given that situation. As hard and as brutal as it is.

Shy and Midge have this poignant, yet tense meeting in the bathroom. And he calls to the fact that if he'd let her speak to him, he would've given in to her. So do you think he regrets how the whole thing was handled with her firing?

I've actually thought about that a lot, especially when I got the script for that episode. There is a true, genuine friendship that develops between he and Midge. Midge is one of those very few prized people that Shy has allowed to take a peak at his inner life, his true self. But once the set is done at the Apollo, once it's out there, the damage is done. From a business standpoint, sure, maybe things could have been smoothed over, there could have been, on a personal level, some reconciliation at that moment on the plane. But I don't know if Shy was in the right emotional space to be able to even contemplate forgiveness.

And then second of all, just from a business standpoint, once the insinuations are out there, the business decision has to be made to cut her loose, shore up the ship, and keep sailing forward at that point. It's a devastating ending, what happens at season 3. But once that set is done, I don't know how much could have been salvaged, had Midge been allowed on the plane at that point.

Well, then he does try to make things right and offers to meet her for a drink. It definitely seems like he could use a friend right now, but she quickly shuts down the idea that they could be. So how much of a blow for him is hearing that in that moment?

I remember when I read the scene the first time. First of all, I'm like, "Okay, how do I get to the point of offering the olive branch." Right? How does Shy emotionally get to where he is at the beginning of the scene to the point of offering, "Hey, let's get together for a drink." That is partly due to him really missing her. And also due to his absolute loneliness; he literally has nobody. Here comes a friendly face, albeit one that flirted dangerously with [the truth] in the Apollo, but nonetheless it is someone that he can and has had a connection to. That is coming out of a genuine space of just being in her presence, to have that then rejected is absolutely devastating.

When somebody's already at their lowest point — Shy is at the lowest point that we've seen him throughout the series. But hearing that news, Shy at his absolute rock bottom. It's absolutely devastating. I remember we filmed that scene [of him smoking a cigarette alone in the alley] at 3:00 in the morning. And it took a lot out of me, just that wordless image of him smoking. That was really, really tough. It was really, really tough to do, because it was hard to not think of the journey that he's been on with Midge, from the telethon, all the way through the tour, him revealing his name, his inner dark secrets, to that point of losing her, of losing Reggie, of losing his band. And he literally has nothing at that point.

Do you think there's any part of him though, that blames her for bringing him to this marriage in the first place by exposing him in a sense?

Absolutely. I remember when I got that bathroom scene as LeRoy, I wanted to say so many more things. If that would've been me, it would've been a laundry list of wrongs that I felt. But what's challenging and really beautiful about the scene is, that's just all under the surface. It's all repressed. It's all revealed in that really awkward small talk that they have at the very beginning. But his loneliness and his despair for him in that moment is the overriding factor. Of course he blames her for having to do this whole sham wedding. An argument could be made he couldn't stay a bachelor forever. At some point, there would've maybe had to have been some sort of reckoning. But at that point, being married to Monica, it's all fallout from that set at the Apollo. There's a lot of resentment and a lot of bitterness there, of course.

In your mind, do you think he ever learns about Midge refusing to take the hush money? It doesn't seem like it in that final shot we get of him that he knows yet.

To his new handlers, keeping Midge away from him would probably be the prudent move. Her rejection of the hush money, him knowing that, I don't think it would serve those ends. I would be surprised if they were to ever tell him. That's just a harsh, brutal reality that he's now in, right? He's trapped. The protection of the fame and the shining lights, it's coming at a terrible, terrible cost to him. Any knowledge that Midge rejected that money would run counter to their ends.

Do you think he and Midge will cross paths again at some point?

Oh gosh, I hope so. Rachel and I messaged each other the other day saying exactly the same thing once the episode came out. Like, "Oh my gosh, please, please, I hope there's a world in which they do." I'm a semi-optimist, so I'd like to think that there will be, but only time will tell.

Across our time with Shy, have you been inspired by people of this era who were not allowed to be their truest selves. Whether it was Rock Hudson in the true sense of a sham marriage or someone like Sammy Davis Jr, who was constantly being asked to adapt to his identity to fit with what white audiences expected?

Absolutely. In the research for this character, way back 2018, 2017, when I started, I inundated myself with stars from that era. Johnny Mathis and Sammy Davis Jr, and doing as much research as I could about what reality was like, especially for Black performers during that time. And then those that were also forced to live a lie as a sacrifice for their fame. Some fared better than others. It comes at a terrible cost. Anytime you have to deny an essential part of who you are, it just eats away at you.

I remember reading a great article that was about Johnny Mathis, about how he didn't officially "come out" until an interview in 1990. But he found a way through, he found a way to cope. And I can only hope that Shy finds the same. There's a big blaring question mark on that. A lot of times we only get to see the gloss. We're either not concerned with, or have any insight into the personal lives and the deep emotional and personal cost that it takes to maintain that level of fame. I've grown so close to this character and it snuck up on me. I wasn't necessarily anticipating that it would. As a performer, you just want to get out there and do right by the character. But when we're lucky enough as actors to fall in love with those characters that we play, as complex and tricky as they can be, that's an absolute blessing. I'm so in love with the character and I feel the pain when he does — and I wouldn't have it any other way.

