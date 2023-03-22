Soy Cuba (1964)

Fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will likely already know that the 1964 film Soy Cuba received a moment of direct homage in a season 3 episode. "I always try to turn every scene into a oner," explains Sherman-Palladino (that's one interrupted take/shot, with no cuts). Because of this predilection, camera operator Jim McConkey suggested that the showrunner check out this drama that showcases four vignettes set in and around Havana during the 1959 Cuban revolution. She did — and was immediately obsessed. "You see things there that blow your mind," she says of the film. "Not like now with all the bells and whistles and drones and CGI. You see what they did back before any of that was invented. We felt like it was a perfect opportunity to pay homage to this beautiful, interesting film that has inspired so many people before me. It was one of those wonderful accidents that happens when we work with great people who say, 'Check this out.' Now, I just buy copies and give it to people because they should watch it. If you're interested in cinematography, if you're interested in in camera work, you can't do better than that."