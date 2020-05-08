Boba Fett will return.

The Mandalorian has cast Temuera Morrison in the iconic Star Wars role for season 2 of the Disney+ series.

As reported by THR, Morrison will return to the franchise to play the bounty hunter. Morrison played Boba's father Jango Fett, who was the basis for clone troopers, including his son, in the Star Wars prequels. Disney+ did not confirm or comment.

The return of the character was teased in the first season of the Star Wars drama series, when a pair of black boots with a familiar-sounding jangle entered the frame at the end of one episode.

Boba Fett seemingly died in 1983's Return of the Jedi when he fell into a Sarlacc Pit on Tatooine. As The Mandalorian takes place after the events in the original trilogy, The Mandalorian will presumably have to explain how he's still alive. Previously, The Mandalorian director Dave Filoni similarly resurrected Darth Maul, who was seemingly killed in The Phantom Menace, for his animated series The Clone Wars.

Also reportedly cast in season 2 – but like this casting report not yet verified by Disney – are Michael Biehn and Rosario Dawson (as fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano). Directors for the upcoming season – who are confirmed – include Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp). Filoni and Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau are also expected to direct episodes.

Related content: