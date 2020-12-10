The Mandalorian announces two spinoffs, including an Ahsoka Tano series

Disney revealed two spinoffs from The Mandalorian on Thursday.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced a series titled The Rangers of the New Republic and an Ahsoka Tano series starring Rosario Dawson.

Kennedy also revealed the title of their Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna: Andor.

The news was revealed during an investor conference presentation Thursday.

The Mandalorian launched in October 2019 to immediate acclaim and has helped drive Disney's streaming service to 74 million subscribers.

Recent Nielsen reports have ranked the show's second season among the top 10 weekly shows, followed by Netflix's hit miniseries The Queen's Gambit and ever-popular repeats of The Office.

More to come…