The Mandalorian returns to Mandalore in season 3 teaser trailer

The D23 Expo was chock-full of Star Wars news today, but the most exciting reveal was the action-packed teaser trailer for season 3 of The Mandalorian.

After being reunited with Grogu during the events of The Book of Boba Fett, Mando (Pedro Pascal) finds himself in a heap of trouble with not only the Armorer (Emily Swallow) — who declares, "You are a Mandalorian no more" — but with Mandalorian leader Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), who reminds him, "Your cult fractured our people."

The minute-and-a-half clip featured live-action images of the planet Mandalore for the first time. Bo-Katan looks to be in the Throne Room of Mandalore's Sundari Royal Palace at one point, and Mando himself seems to be on the pilgrimage of atonement that the Armorer said he must go on because he broke the rules and removed his helmet.

Much of the production design echoed what we saw of the planet in The Clone Wars, but it is much worse for the wear in the trailer after all that Imperial destruction.

The Mandalorian season 3 Babu Frik in 'The Mandalorian' season 3 | Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Eagle-eyed viewers will also spy The Rise of Skywalker's Babu Frik as well as a tree full of Kowakian monkey-lizards similar to Return of the Jedi's Salacious B. Crumb. Mandalorian fan favorites Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) also make appearances.

The trailer was introduced by Mandalorian executive producers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau during the Star Wars section of today's big panel at the D23 expo. Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow, and director Rick Famuyiwa also showed up at the panel.

The Mandalorian season 3 lands on Disney+ in 2023.

