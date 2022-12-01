The Mandalorian sets season 3 premiere date

Everyone's favorite father-son duo will be soaring onto screens early next year.

Break out the frogs, Star Wars fans! Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian are headed back to a screen near you.

Disney announced Thursday that the highly anticipated third season of the space Western will premiere March 1, 2023, on Disney+. The studio also shared a photo of Mando (Pedro Pascal) and his sweet son Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) peeking up from some type of newfangled galactic machinery.

As for where they're headed? Well, following the pair's reunion in The Book of Boba Fett, a teaser trailer released at D23 Expo in September saw them heading to Mandalore, seemingly as part of Mando's quest for atonement after taking his helmet off. But they aren't exactly in for a warm welcome, as the Armorer (Emily Swallow) boldly declares in the clip: "You are a Mandalorian no more."

The trailer also marked Katee Sackhoff's return as Mandalorian leader Bo-Katan Kryze, who does not mince words with Mando when it comes to how his "cult fractured our people." Alongside Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Giancarlo Esposito will also reprise their roles in the The Mandalorian season 3, which will also feature everyone's favorite tiny droidmaster, Babu Frik. (Can we get a "hey hey" for that?)

Who else will join Mando and Grogu on their journey? If Mandalorian masterminds Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni had their druthers, then Star Wars creator George Lucas would be popping by too. "He'd have to be the son of Baron Papanoida or something like that," Filoni jokingly told EW at this summer's Star Wars Celebration. "I don't know. I wouldn't even speculate on that."

We'll have to wait and see who else makes an appearance when The Mandalorian returns next year.

For interviews with the casts of Andor, Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, make sure to check out EW's new Star Wars podcast, Dagobah Dispatch.

