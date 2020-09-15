The Mandalorian type TV Show network Disney+ Where to watch Close Streaming Options

This is the way to The Mandalorian season 2 trailer.

Disney+ released first look at footage from the eagerly anticipated sophomore season of the Star Wars drama series, above. The project represents what's likely to be the fall's biggest and buzziest series (and – given the lack of competition due to the coronavirus pandemic shutdown of Hollywood – one of the only major scripted series).

The action-packed footage shows Mando and The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) arriving on a snowy planet and embarking on a sea voyage. We also learn that Mando is advised to return The Child to any surviving Jedi outcasts. "You expect me to search the galaxy and return this creature to a race of enemy sorcerers?" Mando asks incredulously. There's also a scene at a Gamorrean fighting match and intriguingly a shot (at :57) that ever so briefly looks as if The Child talks to Mando (but the words, if any, are muted ... or perhaps he's just shivering?). "Wherever I go, he goes," Mando says of The Child.

Absent from the trailer are any glimpses of the many major new characters expected to join the second season, such as Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. But there is a look at a mysterious figure in a hood that's portrayed by WWE wrestler Sasha Banks. Overall, you can bet this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to content from the show's second season.

Image zoom Lucasfilm

The season continues the adventures of a lone bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) and his Yoda-like companion The Child as they seek the latter's "own kind" while keeping one step ahead of the villainous Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). The Mandalorian season 2 wrapped filming at the beginning of March, right before the industry-wide shutdown, then completed its post-production process using social distancing measures.

Previously, EW had The Mandalorian as its October cover story which detailed the cast and producers' behind-the-scenes efforts to expand the world of the show and level up for the sequel (a la The Empire Strikes Back). Once again, showrunner Jon Favreau creatively leads the charge along with executive producer and director Dave Filoni.

The production also revealed a season 2 poster:

The Mandalorian season 2 launches Oct. 30.

