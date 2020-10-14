The Mandalorian releases new season 2 teaser with fiery jetpack footage

Mando escaping a firefight using his jetpack is among some of the fiery action in a new teaser video for The Mandalorian season 2.

The 30-second promo contains a mix of season 1 content (the Darksaber, lest we forget), some footage from the previously released season 2 trailer, and couple quick fresh shots.

No, the footage doesn't have any of the several eagerly anticipated new characters who we're obligated to say are not officially joining the show but…

Anyway, here's the previously released longer trailer:

The season continues the adventures of a lone bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) and his Yoda-like companion, the Child, as they seek the latter's "own kind" while keeping one step ahead of the villainous Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). The Mandalorian season 2 wrapped filming at the beginning of March, right before the industry-wide shutdown due to coronavirus, then completed its post-production process using social distancing measures.

Previously, EW had The Mandalorian as its October cover story, which detailed the cast and producers' behind-the-scenes efforts to expand the world of the show and level up for the sequel (a la The Empire Strikes Back). Once again, showrunner Jon Favreau creatively leads the charge, along with executive producer and director Dave Filoni.

The Mandalorian season 2 launches Oct. 30 on Disney+.

