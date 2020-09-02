The Mandalorian season 2 premiere date revealed

The Mandalorian type TV Show network Disney+ Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Mando and his little green friend finally have a return date.

The Emmy-nominated Disney+ series The Mandalorian will be back for its second season beginning Oct. 30.

The news has been eagerly awaited by fans of the Star Wars series, which became a breakout sensation last fall.

The show wrapped season 2 production just a few days before the industry-wide production shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Unique steps had to be taken to pull off the show's labor-intensive post-production process while largely maintaining social distancing.

The Mandalorian recently surprised industry insiders by getting nominated for 15 Emmy Awards, including the primetime show's top prize, Outstanding Drama Series.

Season 2 will have an additional competitive edge this year: Dozens of TV shows that normally would have began shooting this summer to air in the fall — particularly on the broadcast networks — will not be ready in time. Shows like The Mandalorian that are already in the can will find the normally crowded playing field much more sparse.

The new season returns stars Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, and Gina Carano. In addition, several other actors have been reportedly cast in key roles, though Disney has not confirmed them — such as Rosario Dawson as The Clone Wars fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano, Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in the prequels, has signed on for what’s presumably some version of the iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett. There’s reportedly also Michael Biehn (The Terminator), Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) and Timothy Olyphant (Justified) on board. And of course there's the return of Baby Yoda, a.k.a. The Child, who became a pop culture sensation after being introduced in the series premiere.

