The Mandalorian season 2 premiere reveals a surprising character

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the season 2 premiere of Disney+'s The Mandalorian.

The second season of Disney+'s The Mandalorian was released Friday (at the not-quite-family friendly time of midnight PST) and was full of callbacks to 1977 Star Wars lore.

There was a glimpse of what looked like R5-D4 (the malfunctioning droid that Luke Skywalker's uncle attempted to buy from Jawas in A New Hope, which also appeared in season 1) and a battle with a krayt dragon (C-3PO walked by the skeleton of such a creature on a sand dune in A New Hope). But the most intriguing and relevant bits were references, and presumably a sighting, of the iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett.

First, Mando travels to Tatooine and meets Marshall Cobb Vanth (played by a rather spectacular-looking Timothy Olyphant), a character first introduced in the Star Wars book Aftermath. Vanth is wearing what appears to be Boba Fett's characteristic green amour, albeit heavily scuffed and blasted.

Vanth explains he bought the armor from a group of Jawas, which suggested that they scavenged it after Boba Fett perished in the Sarlacc Pit in 1983's Return of the Jedi. The armor's jetpack can still be unwittingly set off by a good whack, like which led to Boba Fett's apparent doom (somebody really ought to get that fixed).

But at the end of the episode, we see a glimpse of Temuera Morrison – who played Jango Fett in the prequels and is presumably playing Jango's offspring clone Boba Fett in the series. Boba is wearing dark robes and watches Mando depart with his armor.

So one assumes Boba somehow survived the Sarlacc Pit (that jetpack likely came in handy) and then deliberately discarded his armor (he certainly wouldn't just let Vanth wear it as a sheriff costume for years if he wanted it back) and has since been living in the Tattooine desert.

He was also, one suspects, the owner of those dark boots that strode up to the (apparently) lifeless body of fugitive assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in season one, since Vanth didn't mention her.

Obviously, some of the above are assumptions and there are many more questions to be answered in the coming weeks.