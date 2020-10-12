The Mandalorian type TV Show network Disney+ Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Disney+ has unveiled some new posters touting the eagerly awaited return of The Mandalorian.

The season 2 images (below) include Pedro Pascal's titular character, Gina Carano's mercenary Cara Dune, Carl Weathers' bounty hunter chief Greef Karga, and a certain mysterious Child (which looks, if possible, roughly 4 percent even more adorable than before).

There's also a bit of season description (which tells you about as much detail as you might expect): "The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire."

Here are the posters:

Image zoom Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image zoom Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image zoom Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image zoom Lucasfilm Ltd.

The second season is eight episodes and premieres Friday, October 30.

