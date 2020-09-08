The Mandalorian blasts off again with first season 2 photos
The first images from the return of Disney+'s Star Wars sensation are here.
Rogue squadron
Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) on the move in EW's first look at season 2 of The Mandalorian.
A fight in shining armor
Mando and the Child hang out: "Ironically, it's the very small physical gesture, those specific intonations in a voice, that make him compelling," Pascal says. "A little goes a long way."
Dune see
Cara Dune returns! "The first season was just the beginning of a huge story, they take the gloves off even more in season 2," Carano says.
Good Greef?
"You'll get a chance to see him in a different light and a side of him that you didn't see last time," Weathers teases of Greef Karga.
Gideon's crossing
The imposing Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito): "He has access to all of this great technology at his fingertips, and he knows how to use it."
Speeder tyke
Mando takes the Child for a ride on a speeder bike.
Bantha tracks
A Tusken Raider on his mount.
