The Mandalorian blasts off again with first season 2 photos

The first images from the return of Disney+'s Star Wars sensation are here.

By James Hibberd
September 08, 2020 at 09:45 AM EDT

1 of 9

Rogue squadron

Justin Lubin/Lucasfilm Ltd.

Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) on the move in EW's first look at season 2 of The Mandalorian.

2 of 9

A fight in shining armor

Francois Duhamel/Lucasfilm Ltd.

Mando and the Child hang out: "Ironically, it's the very small physical gesture, those specific intonations in a voice, that make him compelling," Pascal says. "A little goes a long way."

3 of 9

Dune see

Justin Lubin/Lucasfilm Ltd.

Cara Dune returns! "The first season was just the beginning of a huge story, they take the gloves off even more in season 2," Carano says. 

4 of 9

Good Greef?

Francois Duhamel/Lucasfilm Ltd.

"You'll get a chance to see him in a different light and a side of him that you didn't see last time," Weathers teases of Greef Karga.

5 of 9

Gideon's crossing

Francois Duhamel/Lucasfilm Ltd.

The imposing Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito): "He has access to all of this great technology at his fingertips, and he knows how to use it." 

6 of 9

Speeder tyke

Francois Duhamel/Lucasfilm Ltd.

Mando takes the Child for a ride on a speeder bike.

7 of 9

Bantha tracks

Justin Lubin/Lucasfilm Ltd.

A Tusken Raider on his mount.

8 of 9

9 of 9

