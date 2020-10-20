The Mandalorian: New footage reveals a season 2 reunion

TWO reunions if you look very closely...

The Mandalorian type TV Show network Disney+ Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Here's some more season 2 footage from The Mandalorian.

The above one-minute promo premiered during ESPN's Monday Night Football telecast and included shots of The Razor Crest crash landing on an icy planet, and Mando (Pedro Pascal) reuniting with Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers).

But that's not the only reunion in the footage. There's also a blink-and-you-missed-it shot of Mythrol (Horatio Sanz), the fugitive Mando captured in the opening scene of the first season's debut episode.

The season continues the adventures of a lone bounty hunter and his Yoda-like companion, the Child, as they seek the latter's "own kind" while keeping one step ahead of the villainous Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). The Mandalorian season 2 wrapped filming at the beginning of March, right before the industry-wide shutdown due to coronavirus, then completed its post-production process using social distancing measures.

Previously, EW had The Mandalorian as its October cover story, which detailed the cast and producers' behind-the-scenes efforts to expand the world of the show and level up for the sequel (à la The Empire Strikes Back). Once again, showrunner Jon Favreau creatively leads the charge, along with executive producer and director Dave Filoni.

The Mandalorian season 2 launches Oct. 30 on Disney+.

Related content:

Episode Recaps Previous The 30 most shocking TV moments of 2019 By EW Staff

The pop culture we're thankful for this holiday season By EW Staff

14 action-packed shows that deserve a spot on your must-watch list By Rosy Cordero

Triple Force Friday reveals 11 new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker toys By James Hibberd

Here are all the Star Wars projects coming in 2019 By Anthony Breznican

15 alien babies that could join Baby Yoda at our imaginary daycare By EW Staff Next