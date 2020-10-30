The Mandalorian season 2 premiere: Here's where you've seen that creature before

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the season 2 premiere of Disney+'s The Mandalorian.

The season opener of Disney+'s The Mandalorian contained a fearsome creature that actually has quite a long history in the Star Wars universe.

In Chapter 9, "The Marshall," Mando and Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) face off against a burrowing desert creature (Dune sandworm, Tremors graboid – pick your reference) called a greater krayt dragon.

The creature first appeared in skeleton form all the way back in 1977's A New Hope as a lost and wandering C-3PO walked past its sun-bleached bones on a sand dune:

Some have speculated that a high-pitched noise made by the dragon is the same as the one Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) made to drive off Tusken Raiders in the episode.

Fun fact: Apparently the fiberglass "bones" used during the filming of A New Hope were left in the Tunisian desert and were rediscovered in 1995 by an archeologist who visited the location – the bones had sat undisturbed for decades.

Other creature callbacks included the fighting Gamorrean in the opening sequence, and of course, Gamorreans were used as guards by Jabba the Hutt in 1983's Return of the Jedi.

The biggest reveal was the possible return of Boba Fett, which is discussed in greater detail here.