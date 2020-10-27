The Mandalorian: 5 questions season 2 should answer

Here's what you need to remember going into the new season of The Mandalorian.

There are just a few days left until the return of Disney+'s The Mandalorian, and the Star Wars drama series promises to potentially be the biggest show of this highly unusual fall. Now if you're a bit fuzzy on what happened during 2019's debut season, fear not: Here are some of the biggest burning questions left unanswered going into the new episodes.

Moff Gideon's backstory: We know the show's big bad Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) served as an officer in the Imperial Security Bureau and wants The Child for some nefarious purpose. We don't know much else about him: Such as how he acquired the fabled Darksaber, or whether he might have Force powers, and how vast is his, um, empire, exactly?

Who those boots belonged to: On Tattooine, a dark figure in boots approached the (apparently) lifeless body of fugitive assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). Speculation is rampant those boots belong to Boba Fett, especially given the reported casting of Temuera Morrison (who played Jango in the prequels) and given how those jangling spurs sounded just like a scene with Boba from The Empire Strikes Back. Also, is Fennec really dead? (We're guessing not). And how did Boba Fett survive the Sarlacc Pit? (Something-jet-pack-something, we assume?)

The Child questions: So many questions circling Baby Yoda. Where's he from? Can he talk? Are there more of his species? And perhaps most pressingly: What does Gideon want him for?

Mando questions: Din Djarin has some explaining to do. Such as: What exactly was the Great Purge (some sort of Imperial slaughter of Mandalorians, presumably)? He's not from Mandalore, so where is he from? How did the never-remove-helmet rule come about, and will he take it off again in season 2?

What's up with the Jedi? Mando is taking The Child to find his "own kind," meaning the Jedi, which aren't exactly in great supply in the wake of Order 66. But Jedi apostate Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson, reportedly) is presumably going to show up, plus other Clone Wars and Rebels animated series veterans like Mandalorian resistance fighter and former Darksaber holder Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff, reportedly). But how many Force users are actually left? Have they banded together somewhere? And hey, what's going on with New Republic (aside from blowing up ships at the slightest provocation)?

Okay, so that was more than five questions.

The Mandalorian returns for season 2 on Friday.

