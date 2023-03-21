Jon Favreau addresses how many seasons The Mandalorian will run

"I don't know what would make me not enjoy doing it," says the creator. "Especially as long as the audience is connecting with these characters."

The Mandalorian is now halfway through its third season on Disney+ and, with two-and-a-half seasons down, we couldn't help but wonder how many more seasons we have to go.

We put creator Jon Favreau squarely on the spot when he and fellow executive producer Dave Filoni stopped by EW's Star Wars podcast, Dagobah Dispatch and asked him just how long he sees this story unfolding.

"I'm having a blast, and I love working with Dave, and I love how the characters develop over time," says Favreau. "I also love that there are other stories now being told in that same time period, like Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew."

According to Favreau, the larger galaxy gives him more characters to play with — folks like Ahsoka, Boba Fett, and Fennec Shand were able to make an impact on The Mandalorian before spinning off to their own live-action shows. This growing bounty of personalities allows for more stories in the Mandalorian timeframe, as well as others.

"Now it feels like there's a larger context for me to understand," says Favreau. "Because we just knew what happened after [The Mandalorian], and we knew what happened before, and there's a lot to draw upon from additional stories that were told outside of what's considered official canon now, but is held very dearly to the fans who've been at it for decades. And so we like to take all of that into consideration."

Jon Favreau attends the photocall for Disney's "The Mandalorian" Season 3 at Picadilly Circus on February 22, 2023 in London, England. Jon Favreau promotes 'The Mandalorian' | Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

While the creator wouldn't set a definite end date on the show, it doesn't sound like he's in any rush to wrap things up. "I really have been enjoying this tremendously and I love these characters and I love seeing how they're growing together," says Favreau. "I've really enjoyed working with this group of people and I love collaborating with all these different filmmakers and different storytellers, both from the directors we work with, and other showrunners like Dave and, and others like [Skeleton Crew's] Jon Watts and Chris Ford."

It's the collaborative aspect, specifically, that excites Favreau. "It's a really wonderful format, and you really grow to appreciate having such a good team around you that, for each new film, you would have to assemble. But [with The Mandalorian] we get to inherit this great group of talented people that we could work with every year."

Jon Favreau on set of 'The Book of Boba Fett' Jon Favreau on set of 'The Book of Boba Fett' | Credit: Francois Duhamel/Lucasfilm Ltd.

Basically, as long as Favreau enjoys making The Mandalorian, he'll continue making it. "I don't know what would make me not enjoy doing it, especially as long as the audience is connecting with these characters. This feels like a really enjoyable moment. And I love this format of telling one chapter at a time and keeping the audience guessing, but also fulfilling certain expectations."

We are hereby then expecting no less than 10 seasons of The Mandalorian and look forward to those expectations being fulfilled.

To hear interviews with the cast and creators of The Mandalorian as well as full episode breakdowns, check out EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast.

Related Content

Episode Recaps The Mandalorian S2 E8 Recap The Mandalorian season finale recap: Mando comes to the rescue By Lauren Morgan

The Mandalorian S2 E7 Recap The Mandalorian recap: Mando finds there's no line he won't cross By Lauren Morgan

The Mandalorian S2 E5 Recap The Mandalorian recap: Mando meets a Jedi legend — and learns Baby Yoda's name By Lauren Morgan

The Mandalorian S2 E4 Recap The Mandalorian recap: Mando helps old friends on a new mission By Lauren Morgan