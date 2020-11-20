The Mandalorian type TV Show network Disney+ Where to watch Close Streaming Options

It's all right Mando, it can happen to anyone.

Friday's latest episode of The Mandalorian has an on-camera goof spotted by sharp-eyed fans.

Season 2's fourth episode, "The Siege," had in the background of one shot ... well, here, can see for yourself:

Image zoom Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

"Dude, you're in the shot!"

Yes, it's a guy in what looks like jeans and a T-shirt just barely making it into the frame during an Imperial space station battle.

Perhaps the director didn't see him because his back was literally turned at this exact moment (the episode was directed by Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga in this scene). Interestingly enough, the guy also made it into one of the official promotional photos for the episode.

The mistake is causing many to compare it to the infamous Game of Thrones coffee cup left in a shot during season 8.

The cup was quickly digitally removed from GoT and doubtless Mr. T-Shirt will likewise quickly vanish from Star Wars canon. Or, perhaps a better idea: Disney can quickly crank out a line of T-Shirt Guy action figures, plush toys and Funko Pop figures just in time for the holidays (and we sincerely feel for you, anonymous crew member, at least the coffee cup perp was never caught).

In my book about making Game of Thrones, Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, showrunner Dan Weiss pointed out that such errors are strewn throughout cinema history, it's just that we've gotten a lot better at collectively spotting and distributing them.

"I’d seen that shot one thousand times and we’re always looking at their faces or how the shot sat with the shots on either side of it," Weiss said. "I felt like we were the participants in a psychology experiment, like where you don’t see the gorillas running around in the background because you’re counting the basketballs. Every production that’s ever existed had things like this. You can see a crew member in Braveheart; there’s an actor wearing a wristwatch in Spartacus. But now people can rewind things and everybody is talking to each other in real time. So one person saw the coffee cup, rewound it, and then everybody did."

The Mandalorian error is actually less like the coffee cup goof and more like a mistake from Raiders of the Lost Ark, when a guy in a T-shirt is seen in the background of this scene taking place in 1936 Egypt:

Image zoom Credit: Lucasfilm

Theory: What if both T-Shirt Guys are the same person, haunting George Lucas-connected productions throughout the ages?

The Mandalorian airs weekly on Disney+.

