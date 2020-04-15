The Mandalorian type TV Show network Disney+ Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Some more Mandalorian content is coming to Disney+ next month.

The streaming service will debut an eight-episode docuseries on the breakout Star Wars drama series.

Titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the show is billed as "an unprecedented look at the making of the series ... each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by [executive producer] Jon Favreau. Topics this season include the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series’ groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy."

The project is also perhaps unique as it's not often an eight-episode documentary is made about a season of a TV show that was only eight episodes long.

While there's no mention of any Mandalorian season 2 content, it wouldn't be at all surprising if something looking ahead to the new season was included in the rollout.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will premiere on Star Wars Day, May the Fourth. The acclaimed animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars also has its series finale on the same day. Here's the final TV promo:

Related content: