Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Chapter 15: "The Believer."

The latest episode of The Mandalorian gives a hat tip to the beloved 1999 comedy Office Space.

The setup: Imperial sharpshooter-turned-outlaw Mayfield (Bill Burr) helps Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) go undercover as stormtroopers (juggernaut pilots, to be precise) to infiltrate a mining base. When cornered and quizzed by an officer (Richard Brake), there's a flurry of various Star Wars jargon as Mayfield tries to convince the officer they're legitimate troops. Among the lines is Mayfield telling Mando, "Let’s go fill out those TPS reports."

As Office Space fans know, TPS reports were the infamously dreary "test procedure specification" reports at the fictional software company in the Mike Judge comedy. Since the film's release, "TPS reports" have become slang for pointless paperwork (and, apparently, stormtroopers have to fill them out as well).

The exchange leads to a stand-out season 2 scene with a pragmatic and seething Mayfield, an unmasked (!) Mando and the remorseless officer discussing the evils of the Empire.

The episode follows a huge day of The Mandalorian news, with Disney announcing two spinoffs (including an Ahsoka Tano series), that season 3 would premiere on Christmas Day in 2021, and an assortment of other Star Wars news as the company ramps up its content for Disney+.