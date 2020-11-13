The Mandalorian reveals a fan-favorite character in season 2, episode 3

The Mandalorian type TV Show network Disney+ Where to watch Close Streaming Options

The Mandalorian's third episode from season 2 revealed a fan-favorite character – and confirmed the pending appearance of another.

Read on for more (spoilers).

Friday's latest adventure, "The Heiress" marked the introduction of Bo-Katan Kryze, a character from the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Moreover, the episode at last confirmed that another character from the animated shows, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) would appear in the show as well.

Bo-Katan is played by Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica), who also voiced the character in the animated shows (marking a bit of a rarity — a live-action character later voicing an animated version is common, but far less so for the originator of an animated character to carry over to live action). Sackhoff brought her character into the real world rather perfectly, with steeliness and commanding humor.

Here's some background on the character: Bo-Katan is a Mandalorian warrior who was a lieutenant in Death Watch, a terrorist organization that opposed Mandalore's pacifist government during the Clone Wars. But then the group teamed with Darth Maul (yup, he lived), who then declared himself the leader of Mandalore, causing Bo-Katan to shift her allegiance in order to try and save her home. There's a lot more backstory after that, but the short version is Bo-Katan became essentially the leader of Mandalore, and eventually was given the Darksaber (the black lightsaber now wielded by Moff Gideon, which she's searching for in this episode). The last fans saw of Bo-Katan was at the end of Rebels, which ended before the events in the original Star Wars trilogy. We also know at some point there was a battle between the Empire and Mandalore called the Great Purge.

In the episode, we also learn that Mando is considered a "Child of the Watch," a "cult of religious zealots" whose goal was "to reestablish the ancient way," which is why Mando and his kind don't take off their helmets. Clearly Mando isn't used to Mandalorians removing their helmets and is initially — and incorrectly — assumes that Bo-Katan and her troops were not "real" Mandalorians, when in fact she was born on Mandalore and it's Din Djarin who apparently unusual.

Fun facts: Bo-Katan's helmet design is inspired by a barn owl, and her character name was inspired by Mandalorian director and executive producer Dave Filoni's cat (nicknamed "Boogie," plus "cat," plus his wife's name, Anne).

