Here's why Bo-Katan kept that big secret on The Mandalorian

Katee Sackhoff explains why Bo-Katan didn't tell Din about the Mythosaur, and why she's willing to give his cult a chance

Though the latest episode of The Mandalorian spent a large chunk of time following Dr. Pershing's misadventures on post-Imperial Coruscant, there were some big developments back in the Mandalore sector. After rescuing Din (Pedro Pascal) from the living waters in the Mines of Mandalore and spying a very real, very alive Mythosaur – the symbol of Mandalore itself – Bo-Katan Kryze kept that information on the down low once Din woke up and admits he saw nothing under the water.

Why did Bo-Katan keep that huge reveal to herself? Bo-Katan's longtime portrayer, Katee Sackhoff reveals in a new interview with EW's Dagobah Dispatch that the former Mandalorian leader's intention wasn't nefarious. "She doesn't trust necessarily what she saw. She might have thought that she imagined it," the actress explains, and that "there's so many things that she's trying to process in her head that I don't necessarily think that it's something that she wants to tell anyone about right now."

Sackhoff confesses that because of the hard losses Bo-Katan has suffered, she's naturally cagey. Also, her character doesn't know Din all that well yet, despite respecting him as a warrior and being intrigued by him and his belief system. And it's that belief system that Bo-Katan comes face to face with at the end of the episode when Din brings her to the Children of the Watch's hiding place after her ancestral home is destroyed on Kalevala.

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan on 'The Mandalorian' Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan on 'The Mandalorian' | Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

When asked what was going on under her helmet when she was welcomed into the Watch, Sackoff thinks she's weighing her options because "She truly is alone and has nowhere to go." The mistakes of her past — with Death Watch and the resulting death of her sister Satine — weigh heavily upon her, and she's in a more vulnerable state than we've ever seen her before when Din brings her in. But because of the disagreements with Din's cult in the past, the Watch welcoming her to their clan with open arms is a surprise to her. "To be immediately accepted by people is new for her. She may or may not be trying to figure out if that's a place where she should potentially stay," Sackhoff says.

And as to whether the former leader of Mandalore wants to take up that mantle again, Sackhoff surprisingly says… no. "I truly believe at this point that she hopes someone else steps up. She doesn't want the responsibility. The responsibility cost her everything," she divulges. "Leading didn't work, so maybe fitting in will."

