The Mandalorian reveals Baby Yoda's name and backstory

The following contains spoilers for The Mandalorian, Chapter 13, "The Jedi."

In a monumental post-Thanksgiving episode, The Mandalorian revealed some key information about The Child that answered some major fan questions.

First, we learned The Child's name is Grogu. Let's all sit with that for a moment. (No, it doesn't mean you have to stop calling him Baby Yoda).

Second, we learned that The Child used to live on Coruscant and was trained by "many masters" at the Jedi Temple, then was hidden when the Empire came to power. This means it's quite likely Yoda and Baby Yoda crossed paths. It also raises several questions, such as: Who hid Baby Yoda The Child Grogu? Why did they abandon him? And what happened to him afterward?

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) explained that Grogu's memory then became "dark" and he was alone. She ultimately declines to train Grogu because there's anger in him after years of hiding his abilities in exile.

Tano suggested Mando (Pedro Pascal) take Grogu to the planet Tython where there's a Jedi Temple. She said to place Grogu on a seeing stone on top of the mountain and "there's a chance a Jedi might come searching for him," while noting there are not many left.

But if you blindly send out a signal to Force-sensitive beings ... who might show up?

In addition to unveiling a live-action Ahsoka Tano and Baby Yoda's background, the episode also revealed Michael Biehn (The Terminator) as Lang, an ex-military (and short-lived) head guard of a corrupt magistrate (Diana Lee Inosanto), and also that Grand Admiral Thrawn is likely coming to the show.

Thrawn is a popular character introduced in Timothy Zahn's Star Wars novels who appeared in the animated Rebels series. He's an Imperial officer with blue skin and red eyes who is known for his cool-headed strategic brilliance.

The Mandalorian airs Fridays on Disney+.