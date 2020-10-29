The Mandalorian: Who is Ahsoka Tano?

If you're a casual Star Wars fan, you've may have heard that name in association with The Mandalorian but might not have known who, exactly, it refers to, and what she has to do with the Disney+ series.

Ahsoka (pronounced ah-so-kah) Tano is a Togruta (that species with the montrals and head tails) character introduced in The Clone Wars 2008 animated movie and then regularly appeared in The Clone Wars and Rebels series. She was originally Anakin Skywalker's Jedi padawan and was voiced by Ashley Eckstein.

The character was considered pretty divisive at first, but the double-lightsaber-wielding character soon grew on fans and was a particular favorite of Clone Wars supervising director Dave Filoni (who is also an executive producer and director on Clone Wars).

Across her many adventures in Clone Wars, Ahsoka is framed and imprisoned and grows disillusioned with the Jedi faith and abandons the Jedi Order. The final scene in Clone Wars shows Anakin — now Darth Vader — finding Ahsoka's discarded lightsaber and apparently assuming she's dead.

Rebels takes place years after Clone Wars and has Ahsoka returning as a rebel agent. She eventually confronts her former mentor, Darth Vader, and they have a spectacular duel, which she survives.

Now how does all this relate to The Mandalorian?

Ahsoka is all-but-confirmed to appear in season 2 played by Rosario Dawson (Sin City).

Presumably, she has a role to play in Mando's attempt to get The Child to his "own kind," the Jedi, even though Ahsoka has lapsed from the Order and most of the Jedi are presumably all scattered or dead.

Other actors reportedly coming to The Mandalorian season 2 (though likewise not confirmed by Disney) include Temuera Morrison (who played Jango Fett in the prequels) playing presumably some version of iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett, Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) as a live-action version of Mandalorian warrior (and previous Darksaber holder) Bo-Katan Kryze, and also Michael Biehn (The Terminator) and Timothy Olyphant (Justified) as unknown characters.

