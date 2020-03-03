The Magicians is ending with season 5

Cue up "Take On Me," because it's time to say goodbye to The Magicians.

EW has confirmed that the brilliant Syfy fantasy drama's fifth and current season will be its last. In other words, the April 1 season 5 finale is now a series finale.

"The Magicians has been a part of our SYFY family for five fantastic seasons," said Syfy in a statement obtained by EW. "As we near the end of this journey, we want to thank John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Lev Grossman, and our entire brilliant cast, crew, writers and directors for their beautiful creation. But most of all, we thank the fans for their tremendous support and passion. Because of you, magic will be in our hearts forever.”

Based on Lev Grossman's critically acclaimed book trilogy, The Magicians followed students at a graduate school for magic as they discovered that Fillory, the Narnia-like world they read about as children, was actually real and were called on saved both it and Earth many times. The series was never afraid to break its formula and bend genre (almost every season had a musical episode), boasted a sharp-tongued and meta sense of humor, and often used its premise to tell deep and moving stories about mental illness and entering adulthood in a world that's designed against you.

At the end of season 4, The Magicians killed off its ostensible lead character, Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph), and season 5 has explored how his friends are grieving and adjusting to that massive loss while also trying to prevent multiple apocalypses. The most recent episode, which aired last Wednesday, ended with Eliot (Hale Appleman) and Margo (Summer Bishil) trying and failing to kill the Dark King of Fillory.

Stella Maeve, Arjun Gupta, Jade Tailor, Trevor Einhorn, Brittany Curran, and Rick Worthy also star.

The Magicians airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on Syfy.

