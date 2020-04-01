Watch The Magicians cast say goodbye to their characters

The Magicians type TV Show network Syfy

All stories must eventually come to an end, no matter how hard it is to say goodbye.

After five seasons of drunken escapades, fantastically elaborate quests, musical episodes, talking animals, and so much more, Syfy's The Magicians is sadly coming to an end Wednesday night with an epic, world-destroying (and hopefully building) series finale. Ahead of the climactic hour, EW invited the show's cast and producer to take stock of what these endearingly messed up heroes have meant to them and say goodbye to the characters — and you can watch them do just that in the video above, which was compiled from messages they all recorded while social distancing.

"Oh, Alice Quinn, I wish you a long, happy, stress-free life. I'm gonna miss playing you, Alice. I think you are one of the strongest, most intelligent women I've ever come across, and it's been an honor to play you," says Olivia Taylor Dudley of her character. "I hope you find peace and happiness and maybe, I don't know, learn to meditate, go on a retreat, get some massages. I don't know, just generally pull the stick out of your ass." Classic Magicians, heartfelt yet snarky.

"Thank you, Eliot, for never keeping it boring, for always having something witty to say, and for finally being able to confront your demons and move through the scariest parts of your shadow," says Hale Appleman, who played the hedonistic magician and Fillorian king.

In the rest of the video, you can hear Brittany Curran, Jade Tailor, Arjun Gupta, and Trevor Einhorn reflect on their characters' evolutions and what they've taken away from this experience (figuratively and literally). Meanwhile, co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers — who wrote the finale with co-showrunner Sera Gamble — used this opportunity to thank "the unbelievably talented cast, who took our words and really made them sing" and shared which character he'll miss writing about the most.

Watch the video above to see the rest of their funny-sweet farewell messages.

The series finale of The Magicians airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. on Syfy.

