The Lost Symbol is done after one season on Peacock

Robert Langdon won't be having any further adventures on Peacock.

The NBC streaming platform has opted not to pick up a second season of The Lost Symbol, the thriller starring Ashley Zukerman and inspired by Dan Brown's page-turning novels about the swashbuckling Harvard symbologist. The first season concluded in the fall.

"We were so proud to bring this action-packed mystery thriller to our members and enjoyed watching this compelling series unfold with a satisfying, complete story," Peacock said in a statement Monday. "We're grateful to Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Dan Brown, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard along with CBS Studios, Imagine Television and UTV for bringing this international bestselling novel to life."

Based on Brown's 2009 book of the same name, The Lost Symbol was originally a 2020 NBC pilot before moving its full 10-episode season over to Peacock. Billed as a prequel series, it followed Langdon early in his career — before the events of Angels & Demons, The Da Vinci Code, and Inferno — as he worked to solve a mystery involving his former mentor in the nation's capital.

DAN BROWN'S THE LOST SYMBOL Ashley Zukerman on 'The Lost Symbol' | Credit: Ben Mark Holzberg/Peacock

"In my mind, the Robert Langdon people connect to from the books or the films is the person that my character will become," Zukerman previously told EW. "I was leaning on that."

While the Lost Symbol series covered the complete story of the novel, fans hoped it might branch out into additional Brown books (several of which were brought to the big screen by director Ron Howard) if it moved forward.

Sadly, the cancellation means we'll never get to see Zukerman grow out his hair to match Tom Hanks' more hirsute version of Langdon.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.