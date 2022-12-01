Seven new actors are joining the series, with Sam Hazeldine replacing Joseph Mawle.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recasts orc leader Adar for season 2

Fresh faces are coming to Middle-earth for season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The blockbuster fantasy series has tapped seven new actors for its next installment, and that casting includes one notable recasting, Amazon Prime Video has revealed.

Over the course of season 1, viewers learned that the orcs were being led not by Sauron (who was in disguise) but by a dark elf named Adar. Adar was played by Joseph Mawle in season 1, but that role now goes to actor Sam Hazeldine.

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Adar (Joseph Mawle) leads his orcs into battle in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.' | Credit: Prime Video

The six other actors joining the cast are Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen "Zates" Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson. As with season 1, Prime Video is keeping mum about who exactly they'll be playing. Are they elves, dwarves, harfoots, Númenóreans? Only time will tell, now that season 2 is gearing up for production.

"Since its premiere, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been bringing audiences together to experience the magic and wonder of J.R.R. Tolkien's magnificent Middle-earth," Amazon television head Vernon Sanders said in a statement. "To date, season 1 is the top original series for Prime Video in every region and has been viewed by over 100 million people worldwide, a truly global hit that speaks to the universal nature of powerful storytelling. We welcome these wonderful actors to our 'fellowship' and look forward to telling more incredible Second Age stories in season 2."

A representative for Prime Video did not provide additional comment on the recasting of Adar.

The stars of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movies have yet to pop up in the show, although hobbit actors Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd voiced their support for the new cast after they faced racist attacks this year.

However, Bernard Hill, who played King Theoden of Rohan, recently said, "I'm not interested in watching that or being in it."

