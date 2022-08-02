Power players: Inside The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Not all who wander are lost — especially on the set of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Ever since Amazon Prime Video announced plans in 2017 for a new TV series set in J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved fantasy world, the show has been an errand of secrecy, a reported billion-dollar undertaking that required as much stealth as Frodo's journey to Mount Doom. Even the cast was kept in the dark: Many had no idea what they were even auditioning for. It wasn't until they arrived in New Zealand to begin filming that they realized the full scale of the project. That secrecy extended to set, where actors were often forbidden from visiting other filming locations. In other words, if you didn't have pointy ears, good luck getting into Lindon, the shimmering golden kingdom of the elves. Similarly, the doors to the grand caverns of Khazad-dûm were closed to everyone except dwarves.