Electrical fire breaks out on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 set
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's first season saw the fires of Mordor transform the landscape once known as the Southlands. Thankfully, a fire that recently broke out on the set of season 2 wasn't nearly so transformative.
EW has confirmed that an electrical fire broke out on Monday afternoon in a warehouse on the perimeter of the backlot of Bray Studios where season 2 of The Rings of Power is being filmed in the U.K. The local fire department responded to the problem, and filming stopped for roughly an hour but quickly resumed after the issue was resolved.
Neither cast nor crew had to evacuate the site. Filming was only paused as a precaution, and everyone involved remained at Bray for the duration.
Season 1 of The Rings of Power was filmed in New Zealand, where Peter Jackson filmed his groundbreaking Lord of the Rings films, but production moved to the U.K. for season 2. The Amazon fantasy series will see other changes in its second outing, including the recasting of Joseph Mawle, who played orc leader Adar in season 1, with Sam Hazeldine. Other additions to the cast include Rory Kinnear and Ciarán Hinds, whose Oscar nomination for Belfast makes him the most prominent new arrival in a show filled primarily with fresh faces.
Last month, a horse died on the set of The Rings of Power. A statement from Amazon Studios at the time confirmed that the horse had died due to cardiac failure.
For more on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, listen to EW's new podcast All Rings Considered, featuring in-depth episode breakdowns and exclusive interviews.
