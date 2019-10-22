Flipping her fins, who knows how far she’ll go? The powerful voice behind Moana takes on a new aquatic heroine for The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live! (airing Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m.). EW has your exclusive first look at Cravalho as Ariel, as well as all her costars in ABC’s live musical event. Click through the gallery to see all the other actors in character for the first time.