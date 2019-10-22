Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel
Flipping her fins, who knows how far she’ll go? The powerful voice behind Moana takes on a new aquatic heroine for The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live! (airing Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m.). EW has your exclusive first look at Cravalho as Ariel, as well as all her costars in ABC’s live musical event. Click through the gallery to see all the other actors in character for the first time.
Graham Phillips as Prince Eric
Meet your new Disney Prince! Phillips is best known for playing Julianna Margulies son on The Good Wife, but has also appeared on Riverdale and Atypical. He’s also no stranger to musicals; he appeared on Broadway in 13.
Queen Latifah as Ursula
Poor, unfortunate souls beware, because this Ursula is ready to take over. The Grammy-, Emmy-, and Golden Globe-winning Latifah is heading back to her musical roots with this live-action production, and that hairstyle could not be more perfect.
John Stamos as Chef Louis
Hee-hee-hee, haw-haw-haw! Stamos is reprising his role as Chef Louis after first playing the French, moustachioed cook in the Hollywood Bowl’s production of The Little Mermaid back in 2016.
Shaggy as Sebastian
Orville Richard Burrell CD, a.k.a. reggae musician Shaggy, is bringing major “It Wasn’t Me” vibes to the grouchiest crustacean in Disney history. He’s already rocking the requisite red!