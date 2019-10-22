Go under the sea with first look at The Little Mermaid Live! characters

By
October 22, 2019 at 07:38 PM EDT

1 of 6

Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel

Andrew Eccles/ABC

Flipping her fins, who knows how far she’ll go? The powerful voice behind Moana takes on a new aquatic heroine for The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live! (airing Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m.). EW has your exclusive first look at Cravalho as Ariel, as well as all her costars in ABC’s live musical event. Click through the gallery to see all the other actors in character for the first time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Graham Phillips as Prince Eric

Andrew Eccles/ABC

Meet your new Disney Prince! Phillips is best known for playing Julianna Margulies son on The Good Wife, but has also appeared on Riverdale and Atypical. He’s also no stranger to musicals; he appeared on Broadway in 13.

3 of 6

Queen Latifah as Ursula

Andrew Eccles/ABC

Poor, unfortunate souls beware, because this Ursula is ready to take over. The Grammy-, Emmy-, and Golden Globe-winning Latifah is heading back to her musical roots with this live-action production, and that hairstyle could not be more perfect.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 6

John Stamos as Chef Louis

Andrew Eccles/ABC

Hee-hee-hee, haw-haw-haw! Stamos is reprising his role as Chef Louis after first playing the French, moustachioed cook in the Hollywood Bowl’s production of The Little Mermaid back in 2016.

Advertisement

5 of 6

Shaggy as Sebastian

Andrew Eccles/ABC

Orville Richard Burrell CD, a.k.a. reggae musician Shaggy, is bringing major “It Wasn’t Me” vibes to the grouchiest crustacean in Disney history. He’s already rocking the requisite red!

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com